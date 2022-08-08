Read full article on original website
Travis Buffington, 76 of Braxton
Travis Buffington, 76 of Braxton, MS passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home in Braxton, MS. He was born Thursday, August 8, 1946 in Pinola, Mississippi.
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer. Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68. Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m....
Last Year’s King Of Mississippi Football Learns Valuable Lessons In Lopsided Loss To MRA — By Billy Watkins
They were the bully of Mississippi high school football in 2021. The Greenville Christian Saints beat MRA, Jackson Prep and Jackson Academy by a combined 136-54. They also defeated Oak Grove — ranked No. 1 in the state at the time — 48-41. A Class 6A public school, Oak Grove has won more games than any Mississippi program over the past five seasons.
Forrest General Hospital’s Nurse Extern Program Graduates 20
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (August 2, 2022) Twenty students who participated in the 2022 Forrest General Hospital Nurse Extern Program completed their training Friday, July 29. The students, who hail from Alcorn State University, Mississippi University for Women, Pearl River Community College, and The University of Southern Mississippi, complimented the program saying they have gained valuable experience during the past two months that will help them better care for patients in the future.
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
MC Athletics Admin Supervisor, Transportation Director First Co-Recipients of Monthly Presidential Prize
For two decades, Mississippi College Athletic Department staff have relied on Missa Turman to handle ticket sales for Choctaws football and basketball games and other special events, ensure the department's payroll is in order, and maintain purchase and travel requisitions, all while keeping the office humming.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
Players of the Pine Belt: Bay Springs senior right tackle James Wilson. Wednesday marks a sad day in the Pine Belt as longtime Southern Miss baseball coach Corky Palmer passed away. 10pm Headlines 8/10. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey.
Beloved Mississippi bakery changes hands after 60 years of serving customers
Campbell’s Bakery, the well-known local bakery and restaurant in the Historic Fondren district of Jackson, has been purchased by Jackson business partners and husband-and-wife duo Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi. Campbell’s, famous for its petit fours, tea cakes, custom cakes, and other offerings, has been a core...
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments
During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
Wreck on Hwy 49 Tuesday AM
Around 3 Am Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Magee police, fire department, and Covington County ambulance were dispatched to Highway 49 concerning an accident involving a car and 18 wheeler.
A free Guardianship Clinic
A free Guardianship Clinic will be offered to qualifying residents of Simpson County, seeking legal assistance to obtain guardianships of children. The clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Simpson County Courthouse at 100 Court Ave., Mendenhall, MS. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission.
Roland Graham is Guilty of Embezzlement, Sentenced as Habitual Offender
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Roland Graham pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County earlier this week. A guilty plea and sentencing order for his co-conspirator, Larry Barnes, were recorded earlier this year in January. Both cases were prosecuted by the Jones County District Attorney’s office in Judge Dal Williamson’s courtroom.
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
