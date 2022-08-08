ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

sauconsource.com

Roy ‘Gunny’ Penberth Jr., 80, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Roy ‘Gunny’ Penberth Jr. (1942 – 2022) Roy “Gunny” Penberth Jr., 80, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at his residence. He. was the husband of the late Jean A. (Kressley) Penberth, who died Jan. 7, 2021. Gunny was born in Nyack, N.Y., on May 26, 1942 to the late Roy Sr. and Perma Anne (Woodring) Penberth. He served our country faithfully with two tours of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Gunny served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years and served 16 years in the reserves. Later, he worked in the Boiler House at the former Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Gunny was a volunteer for the ALL Vietnam Veteran Group.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dennis L. Raudenbush (1957 – 2022) Dennis L. Raudenbush, 65, life-long Hellertown resident, passed away in his home on Aug. 9, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years, Carolyn A. Raudenbush, and his children, exactly as he wanted it. Dennis was born in Fountain Hill on March 26, 1957, to the late Joyce H. (Pearson) Raudenbush and Charles E. Raudenbush. He overcame odds his entire life and graduated in the top of his class from Saucon Valley High School before studying electrical engineering at Lehigh University. After graduation, he worked at PPL for 37 years, retiring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hellertown, serving in many roles, but none as important to him as being a confirmation mentor to middle schoolers for nearly 20 years. Dennis was selfless and kind, curious and courageous. He enjoyed learning about space and cheering on the Phillies and the IronPigs. But more than anything, Dennis loved his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, caring brother and loyal son. He will be remembered as a man of dignity, faith, love and a neverending supply of dad jokes by the countless people whose lives he touched.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Celebrate ‘Dog Days of August’ at Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is going to the dogs this Sunday. Literally. The weekly Hellertown farmers’ market will host a special dog-themed event, “The Dog Days of August,” featuring special vendors, demonstrations, raffles and much more. The market is home to two weekly vendors that...
HELLERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dies Week After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died one week after suffering multiple traumatic injuries in a Lehigh Valley crash, authorities said. Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, had been at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem ever since the crash on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. He was pronounced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate man killed by a fallen tree

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio announces the death of a 66-year-old man from Jim Thorpe who has died due to a fallen tree hitting him. According to the coroner, Nolan Wernett was hit by a fallen tree Tuesday around 9:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Broadview Drive in Jim […]
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County DA: ‘Davy Mike Died a Hero’

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge David Bortner recently sentenced 29-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Reading, Berks County to life in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old David “Davy Mike” Doyle III during a robbery in 2017, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. In April 2022, a jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and related offenses.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Man Loses $2,700 to Snapchat Blackmailer, Police Say

An upper Bucks County man is $2,700 poorer after police say he gave in to the monetary demands of woman to whom he had disseminated explicit photographs of himself. In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 22-year-old man from the Upper Black Eddy section of Nockamixon Township initiated contact with the woman through Instagram and later continued to communicate with her on Snapchat.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Dartmouth

David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover

Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony. David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College. Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
HANOVER, NH

