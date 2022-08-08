ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimball in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC
ctemag.com

Spartanburg Steel automates five-press tandem line

Spartanburg Steel Products Inc. in Spartanburg, S.C., manufactures pressed metal parts, components, and complex assemblies mainly for cars, trucks, and agricultural machinery. Among their customers are several well-known companies operating on the global market. To meet its customer's needs, and improve safety, make manufacturing more efficient, shorten cycle times and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Rebuild Upstate hires new Community Engagement Coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Rebuild Upstate has brought on DeAndra Hillman to be its new Community Engagement Coordinator. Before joining the Rebuild Upstate team, Hillman was a Mortgage Processor at NewRez since 2020. Before that, she worked at UPS in Inside Sales from 2016 to 2022. She is also a small business owner of Max Tax Tax Filing and a founder and mentor at Queens Inspired.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
The Post and Courier

$12.7M judgment issued against Anderson electrical company in failed merger

GREENVILLE — A merger gone bad resulted in a $12.7 million judgment against an Anderson-based company and its owners, one of the largest commercial judgments in South Carolina this year. Following a seven-day jury trial in a case that stretched back four years, Patriot Industrial, a Delaware limited liability...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
SALUDA, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10

Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

John Gray to return to Relentless Church Greenville after health scare

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Relentless Church Pastor John Gray will return to the church Sunday after a health scare last month. Gray was admitted to a hospital in Alabama on July 7 and was in a critical care unit because of a Saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, according to his wife, Aventer.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Starbucks employees hold press conference

Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to stay closed to cars. Updated: 2 hours...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

ACLU says school district should update decades-old policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina says it’s time for the Greenville County School District to take a look at a decades-old policy. The district is currently looking for new members to sit on the district’s three material review committees. When someone...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello

Home Depot and Guiding Reins team up in Campobello. Guiding Reins, a nonprofit equine program designed to help veterans improve their physical and mental well-being, recently teamed up with Home Depot to build a new compost and shavings bin at their Campobello facility. The Home Depot Foundation, specifically the Home Depot on 120 East Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, assisted Guiding Reins in the building project.
CAMPOBELLO, SC
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
GREENVILLE, SC

