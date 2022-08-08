Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Despite Manchin's spin, the Inflation Reduction Act will devastate the economy
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and President Joe Biden must think voters are fools. That’s the only possible explanation for why they thought the “ Inflation Reduction Act ” was an appropriate title for a bill that spends hundreds of billions of dollars, raises more in taxes, and hikes the cost of doing business at a time when people are facing record inflation and a recession. Democratic leaders think voters won’t notice their disastrous policies and will forgive them at the ballot box in November. They couldn’t be more wrong.
Explainer: When will Americans feel the Inflation Reduction Act's impact?
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Inflation Reduction Act, a $430 billion bill focused on lowering healthcare costs, promoting clean energy and increasing corporate taxes, passed the U.S. Senate on Sunday and is expected to pass the House of Representatives as soon as Friday.
What will the Inflation Reduction Act mean for small businesses?
Overall, the Inflation Reduction Act is a good-sized win for most small businesses and a huge win for some. Rhonda Abrams explains why.
What the ‘historic’ Inflation Reduction Act means for your bank account
Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Americans could benefit from lower prescription drug and energy costs if the IRA becomes law.
RELATED PEOPLE
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
Washington Examiner
Inflation Reduction Act clears roadblocks in House despite SALT tax snub
The Inflation Reduction Act is cruising toward passage in the House, even after tax reform centrist Democrats said was vital for their support was left out. Democrats who wanted to lift the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions said they would still support the $740 billion budget reconciliation bill that passed the Senate along party lines Sunday, lifting any serious roadblocks it could face in the House.
protocol.com
Dark money is trying to take down the Inflation Reduction Act from the left
The social media feeds of progressive voters have been bombarded by a series of ads this past week telling them to urge their Democratic representatives to vote against the Inflation Reduction Act. The ads aren’t from the Sunrise Movement or other progressive climate stalwarts, though. Instead, they’re being pushed by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Benefits Could You Get From the Inflation Reduction Act?
Over the weekend, the United States Senate signed off on the Inflation Reduction Act after much debate about spending and provisions in the legislation. In fact, it was Vice President Kamala Harris...
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
thecentersquare.com
Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class
(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
Fast Company
Who, exactly, benefits from renewable energy subsidies? The answer will surprise you
Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas. These projects...
What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?
At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
deseret.com
What does the Inflation Reduction Act do to your chances of an IRS audit?
The Inflation Reduction Act just passed by the Senate and awaiting a House vote includes just under $80 billion for the IRS, with more than $45 billion of that to be used for tax payment enforcement. Another $25 billion will go to operational support, almost $5 billion for new technology...
marketplace.org
Inflation Reduction Act’s climate change funding takes aim at environmental inequity
Senate Democrats have narrowly passed — and their House colleagues will vote on Friday — on their $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. About half the new spending — $370 billion — is aimed at climate change: reducing greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S., encouraging low- or zero-emission technologies, and helping vulnerable communities mitigate the effects of a hotter, more polluted, environment.
Slate
A Complete Breakdown of the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act is the Walt Whitman of federal legislation: like the great American poet, the bill contradicts itself; it is large and contains multitudes. It represents the most significant climate investment in U.S. history, but it also paves the way for a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling on federal lands and in federal waters. It includes a new minimum tax designed to ensure that large corporations pay at least 15 percent of their profits to the federal government, but it also showers corporations in tax subsidies that will push many more firms’ tax rates below 15 percent (and in some cases below zero). It is disappointingly modest in its aspirations, but it will arguably be—along with the Affordable Care Act—the most ambitious piece of legislation signed by a Democratic president in more than a half century.
Comments / 0