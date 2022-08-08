Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
krcrtv.com
Fire breaks out along I-5 in northern Shasta County
LAKEHEAD, Calif. — UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic has returned to normal in the southbound lanes of I-5 in Lakehead following a vegetation fire. However, the #2 lane of northbound I-5 in the area is closed. BREAKING, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7:. A vegetation fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
actionnewsnow.com
Bank robbery in Redding, authorities still searching for the suspect
REDDING, Calif. - A bank robbery occurred at Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive around 1:24 p.m., said the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department responded to the report and investigated the scene. Through their investigation, Redding PD determined that an unidentified white male adult entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller.
crimevoice.com
Reckless Driver Endangers Community in Stolen Vehicle
Story Published by: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Prevalence of Shasta County Residents’ Early Trauma Explains High ACEs Scores; Hope Remains
Editor’s note: Today’s article was written by Eythana Miller as part of the California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship program in collaboration with Shasta Community College and the Shasta College Foundation. Welcome, Eythana Miller, to A News Cafe. A 3-year-old boy stood in a parking lot in downtown Redding...
krcrtv.com
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
krcrtv.com
Local wood craftsman repurposes 1,500-year-old Redwood tree into luxury table
REDDING, Calif. — It's a magnificent piece of Mother Earth seen at its core. A local Redding man specializing in woodwork repurposed a table from a 1,500-year-old Redwood Tree. The root of a Redwood Tree blew down from a wind storm in the Sonoma County area around 15 years...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera deadly stabbing: Setting for fitness trial delayed due to absence of suspect’s attorney
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The setting of a fitness hearing for the suspect in Efrain Vargas's death got delayed until Tuesday of next week, Aug. 16. A setting of a fitness hearing is when a court picks a date when it decides whether the minor should be tried as an adult or should be tried as a juvenile.
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars holds fundraiser to help for new home location
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Veterans of Foreign Wars is set to move locations after rising rent costs led to a post's location change. The raised rent costs from $1,500 to $5,000 were more than they could comfortably afford. Due to the cost, they announced the post would part ways...
actionnewsnow.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing University Prep Football
REDDING, Calif. - University Prep Football's 2021 season was one for the history books. The Panthers won their first ever section title and only lost in the state playoffs. This year, they're ready to write the next chapter. "Instead of that being, 'oh that was a good year,' it's like...
actionnewsnow.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Redding Christian Football
PALO CEDRO, Calif. - It's a new era for Redding Christian Football. After dominating eight-man football last year, the Lions are moving up to 11-man. "We've had a lot of success at the eight-man level," Head Coach Gerald Piper said. "Having a successful season last year, we felt it was time to move to 11-man. We're excited about it."
