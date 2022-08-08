ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens after crash, vegetation fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire on Tuesday morning, according to Caltrans. Authorities said the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire breaks out along I-5 in northern Shasta County

LAKEHEAD, Calif. — UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic has returned to normal in the southbound lanes of I-5 in Lakehead following a vegetation fire. However, the #2 lane of northbound I-5 in the area is closed. BREAKING, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7:. A vegetation fire...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 9 A.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says all lanes on Interstate-5 have reopened after they closed down on Sunday night due to a vegetation fire. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials said the fire was located near exit 702, close to the Lakehead Rest Area on Interstate-5. The southbound Lakehead Rest...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bank robbery in Redding, authorities still searching for the suspect

REDDING, Calif. - A bank robbery occurred at Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive around 1:24 p.m., said the Redding Police Department. The Redding Police Department responded to the report and investigated the scene. Through their investigation, Redding PD determined that an unidentified white male adult entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller.
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Reckless Driver Endangers Community in Stolen Vehicle

Story Published by: Redding Police Department Facebook Page:. “On August 7th, 2022, at approximately 7:36 PM, SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving several reports of a reckless or possibly intoxicated driver, driving a silver colored Acura sedan. The vehicle was reported to be unable to maintain lanes, and driving into oncoming traffic in the area of South Bonnyview Road near Bechelli Lane. Another caller reported the vehicle was stopped in the roundabout in the same area. Information provided by the callers was relayed to the Redding Police Department. As witnesses reported the vehicle entering onto northbound Interstate 5, the information was forwarded to the California Highway Patrol.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
DUNSMUIR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing University Prep Football

REDDING, Calif. - University Prep Football's 2021 season was one for the history books. The Panthers won their first ever section title and only lost in the state playoffs. This year, they're ready to write the next chapter. "Instead of that being, 'oh that was a good year,' it's like...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Redding Christian Football

PALO CEDRO, Calif. - It's a new era for Redding Christian Football. After dominating eight-man football last year, the Lions are moving up to 11-man. "We've had a lot of success at the eight-man level," Head Coach Gerald Piper said. "Having a successful season last year, we felt it was time to move to 11-man. We're excited about it."
REDDING, CA

