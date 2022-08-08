Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert
Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published. Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should...
deseret.com
BYU, Utah both make top 6 in basketball recruiting battle for 4-star prospect Keanu Dawes
BYU and Utah are both still in the running for an elite four-star basketball prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Keanu Dawes named both schools — along with Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and Rice — as programs still in contention for his services in a social media post Wednesday.
deseret.com
‘We’re fortunate to have him’: How Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate impacts Utah’s defense
In January, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate transferred from Florida to Utah. During the spring, he was sidelined from practices as he recovered from shoulder surgery. Now, during fall camp, Diabate is finally on the field and practicing with his teammates. “So far, so good. It’s an amazing feeling just to be...
deseret.com
After an impressive freshman season, what skill did Utah safety Cole Bishop focus on during the offseason?
Utah safety Cole Bishop came on strong at the end of last season. As a true freshman in 2021, the Peachtree City, Georgia, native became a starter in the ninth game of the season against Stanford. While Bishop established himself as a force in the Utes’ defensive backfield, he worked...
deseret.com
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
kslsports.com
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
deseret.com
What Vanderbilt grad transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally brings to BYU’s defensive backfield
BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford’s eyes lit up when he was asked about the newest addition to his position group at the Cougars’ football media day last June. “We’re getting a smart, experienced, savvy football player,” Gilford said. That player is Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who spent the...
deseret.com
Who will be the Utes’ QB2?
Unlike the previous two seasons, there’s no battle in fall camp for Utah’s starting quarterback job. But there is an ongoing competition to be Cam Rising’s backup. Texas transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson and unlikely Rose Bowl hero Bryson Barnes are competing for QB2, along with freshmen Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
deseret.com
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
blocku.com
Utah Debuts At #8 in Preseason Coaches Poll
The University of Utah football program continues its streak of history-making moments by marking its highest ever preseason ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, debuting at #8. Alabama, who returns Heisman-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, takes the top spot in the initial ranking after falling short of the championship last...
deseret.com
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
deseret.com
High school football: Confident Farmington the favorite heading into ultracompetitive Region 1 campaign
The last time a current Region 1 team won a state championship was Davis in 2004. But don’t be deceived, the region has been playing solid football year after year, and that’s expected to continue in 2022. The region has had three different champions the last three years,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
deseret.com
High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington
Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
deseret.com
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
ksl.com
Utah housing market: The dark side to higher home values is in your tax bill
SALT LAKE CITY — For homeowners in Utah, it's no typical tax year. Usually, under the state's truth in taxation laws, if property values all increase at the same pace, homeowners won't notice much of a difference on their yearly property tax bill — unless they're facing a tax hike.
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
