Sports

AdWeek

Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Will Be Titled Alex Wagner Tonight

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has an update concerning Alex Wagner’s new MSNBC program. The new primetime offering will be titled Alex Wagner Tonight, and will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, airing Tuesday-Friday.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
Rachel Maddow
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
#Nbc#Diving#Vanity Fair
AdWeek

GMA Stage Manager Bill Miller Dies

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A beloved member of the ABC News family, GMA stage manager Bill Miller, recently died. The weekday team addressed his tragic passing...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw

He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Leaks Major Details Ahead of Season 39 Premiere

Jeopardy! fans know that a lot has changed since its iconic host, Alex Trebek, passed away in 2020. However, one of the biggest shakeups came during the COVID-19 pandemic when producers were unable to welcome back their live audience. Now, ahead of the season 39 premiere, which is set to air on Monday, September 12th, Jeopardy! is finally featuring a live audience, with tapings already underway. Ahead of the upcoming premiere, however, one audience member has shared some major details regarding changes in the game show and its new official host.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Erupt in Rage Over Hall of Fame Inductee Reveal

Jeopardy!‘s recently-concluded 38th season was met with loads of fan rage, most especially connected to its hosting debacle. But now, ahead of its upcoming 39th year, fans have erupted in rage once more. After launching its brand new podcast Inside Jeopardy!, game show officials announced on the platform this year’s inductees into the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Two major nominees include longtime host Alex Trebek and the beloved announcer Johnny Gilbert. However, fans are wondering why Alex Trebek’s predecessor, Art Fleming, as well as former announcer Don Pardo, are not on the list.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

Our five favorite moments from Desus and Mero

For nearly a decade, Desus and Mero cultivated a unique space in media. With popular podcasts and late night talk shows, the comedy duo earned a devoted fanbase and became the destination for any celebrity looking to earn some cultural cache. But, alas, the brand is gone. Recently the pair announced they've parted ways. Today, we offer five favorite Desus and Mero moments, and look back on their legacy and influence.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

What Is the Best TV Series Finale?

Dave, Joanna, and Neil argue their respective picks for the best TV series finale on the latest episode of Trial by Content. This week’s debate is inspired by the upcoming series finale of Better Call Saul. This week’s notable pretrial dismissals include some TV heavyweights: Mad Men, The Sopranos,...
TV SERIES

