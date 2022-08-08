Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Music icon Beyonce's Renaissance is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by ATEEZ's The World EP.1: Movement at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 5.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO