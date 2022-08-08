ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Woman Injured Following Crash Due To Reckless Driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being pinned inside her car following a crash in Fresno Tuesday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Bullard Ave. and Angus St. just before 8 p.m. The woman driving a KIA, officials say was taken...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Hit By Truck In Southeast Fresno, Driver Cooperating

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Police and EMS were on the scene where a woman was hit by a truck in Southeast Fresno. It all happened near Olive and Chestnut Avenues around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say the female was unresponsive when EMS arrived and the driver remained on...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]

34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
FIREBAUGH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash on Interstate 5 [Fresno County, CA]

The incident happened on August 4th when a big-rig struck a 2022 Honda near the Nees Avenue off-ramp on the northbound side of the Highway. According to investigators, a big-rig struck a 2002 Honda that was headed west on Nees Avenue. The Honda then struck a Hyundai, before the big-rig also struck the Hyundai. The Honda then rolled down an embankment.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 and Nees Avenue in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on I-5 and Nees Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The big rig collision took place on northbound Interstate 5 near the Nees Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on I-5...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced

MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old. 
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Brandon Pinkey Injured in Bus Crash on Highway 99 [Tulare, CA]

At Least 17 People Injured in Greyhound Bus Accident. The crash happened on August 3rd, at about 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99, near Avenue 360. According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus, driven by 45-year-old Pinkey, was headed northbound. For reasons currently unknown, the bus, occupied by at least 34 people, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before flipping onto its side in a packing house parking lot.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Florida man robs Fresno County gas station, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

