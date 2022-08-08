ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

By Zoe Christen Jones
 2 days ago

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, police said Monday. It's the latest in a string of arrests and run-ins with police for the actor.

The "Justice League" and "The Flash" actor allegedly entered a home on May 1, 2022 while no one was inside and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving.

Police were notified of a "burglary complaint" by homeowner Isaac B. Winokur and began investigating, Vermont State police said.

"As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling," Vermont State Police said in a statement Monday.

Miller was issued a citation on Sunday to appear in court for their arraignment on September 26, police said.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year. In March, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly yelling at and grabiing the microphone from a woman singing at a karaoke bar and then lunging at a man playing darts. Then in April, Miller was again arrested after allegedly throwing a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman at a private gathering in a home.

The actor is best known for their work in the DC Comics universe, as well as the films "We Need To Talk About Kevin," "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the "Fantastic Beasts" Harry Potter spin-offs.

The Associated Press reported last week that Miller's upcoming standalone "The Flash" film is still scheduled to be released in June 2023, despite the actor's multiple arrests.

Randolph Stowe
1d ago

A citation for a burglary?! I guess that's what you can expect in a state that has a lifelong Cartro and USSR worshipping Communist senator. This criminal needs to be arrested and mentally evaluated before release on bond is considered.

