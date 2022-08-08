ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FMX 94.5

A New Texas Tech Store is Coming to Lubbock

In Lubbock we love Texas Tech so when a new store to support and show love for our school comes out we get excited. This is the first time I have heard of Sideline but I have seen the sign and progression for the store coming along so I have been excited for it.
LUBBOCK, TX
rock101lubbock.com

Play It Again Sports is Coming Back to Lubbock

Used sports and fitness gear store, Play It Again Sports, is coming back to Lubbock later this year. Play It Again Sports originally had a location off of 50th street next to clothing store, Once Upon a Child. At Play It Again Sports, one can shop used sports equipment and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech Club multi-million dollar renovation nearing completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A behind-the-scenes look at the multi-million dollar renovation of the Texas Tech Club has just been released. Just in time for the 2022 season, the Texas Tech Club showed updated renderings of the newly renovated space that members will be able to enjoy for the upcoming Tech football season. Tech’s yearly Last Call Before Football will be the first event for members to see the new club.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
rock101lubbock.com

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock The 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
LUBBOCK, TX
rock101lubbock.com

City to Conduct Code Administration Neighborhood Deployment in South Overton Neighborhood

Hands of a woman holding a white wood house model. Real estate agent offer house, property insurance and security. Buy and rent house concept. White background. The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment in the South Overton neighborhood on Wednesday August 10th, 2022 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be University, Broadway, Ave Q, and 19th Street. A field office will be set up in the First Baptist Church parking lot in the 2100 block of 13th Street to provide information regarding Code Enforcement activities. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens to dispose of bulky items.
LUBBOCK, TX

