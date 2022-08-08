Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
Mick Foley Files Another Trademark for One of His Nicknames
Mick Foley has kept up his trademark filings, most notably for the phrase “Hardcore Legend.”. On August 7, Foley submitted a request for the word for clothing and entertainment through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:. “Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling...
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE
Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE...
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022
Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
Latest News on Kris Statlander’s AEW Status, Original Plans for Statlander, More
Kris Statlander is injured and won’t be able to work for a long, as announced on AEW Dynamite. She was reportedly backstage for the event, according to PWInsider, where she was spotted using crutches. It was called a “serious knee injury,” and there is concern that she will need surgery, which would keep her out for a long time.
Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status
Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
Former WWE Writer Reveals Who Was Originally Planned to Run Over Steve Austin
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz was asked if it was always the plan for Rikishi to be the one that ran Austin over. At Survivor Series 1999, Steve Austin was struck by...
Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown
It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
Backstage Update on WWE NXT UK Uneasiness, UK Stars Headed to NXT 2.0
According to reports, there are no upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings in the United Kingdom. Following the cancellation of two sets of TV tapings scheduled for BT Sport Studios in London earlier this week, we previously mentioned how there is some unease inside the NXT UK brand. There are...
Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89
The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing. “My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.
Trevor Murdoch Talks About What it Means Being the NWA Worlds Champion, NWA 74
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), Trevor Murdoch spoke about NWA: Alwayz Ready, becoming the NWA World Heavyweight Champion for the second time, his upcoming title match with Tyrus at NWA 74, and more. At. , Trevor Murdoch was scheduled to take on Aron Stevens in...
Impact Wrestling Results – August 11, 2022
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!. Crazzy Steve claims that even he can see Steve Maclin and Moose are working together as Steve and Maclin do battle to kick things off! Steve clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Steve delivers a flurry of fists in the corner but Maclin rakes the eyes to bring his momentum to a halt. Maclin locks in Upside Down on the ropes to do some serious damage. Maclin catches Steve in mid-air and dumps him head-first into the canvas. Steve bites him but it’s not enough to stop Maclin’s assault. Steve is Caught in the Crosshairs, followed by KIA from Maclin to win!
