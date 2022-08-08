ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?

There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H

Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
WWE
PWMania

Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World

I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage

Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Files Another Trademark for One of His Nicknames

Mick Foley has kept up his trademark filings, most notably for the phrase “Hardcore Legend.”. On August 7, Foley submitted a request for the word for clothing and entertainment through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:. “Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)

As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
WWE
PWMania

John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE

Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE...
WWE
PWMania

Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars

A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – August 12, 2022

Quarter Final Match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament. Raquel Roderiguez & Aliyah vs. Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi Blackheart & Raquel Rodriguez starts this match as they lock up. Shotzi delivers a kick to Rodriguez’s head, then looks for a tornado DDT but Rodriguez counters it and slams Shotzi into the mat. Aliyah & Xi Li both tag in, we cut to Natalya & Sonya Deville watching the match from ringside, Aliyah slams Li to the mat then delivers a crossbody off the apron. Rodriguez & Shotzi take out Natalya & Sonya Deville before the two women begin brawling that leads us to a break.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Kris Statlander’s AEW Status, Original Plans for Statlander, More

Kris Statlander is injured and won’t be able to work for a long, as announced on AEW Dynamite. She was reportedly backstage for the event, according to PWInsider, where she was spotted using crutches. It was called a “serious knee injury,” and there is concern that she will need surgery, which would keep her out for a long time.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Lacey Evans’ WWE Status

Lacey Evans is still on the sidelines and is reportedly not medically cleared to compete. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Evans is still sidelined this week. It has been more than a week since she was addressed on WWE TV. Despite being scheduled to battle Aliyah on the July...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Writer Reveals Who Was Originally Planned to Run Over Steve Austin

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz was asked if it was always the plan for Rikishi to be the one that ran Austin over. At Survivor Series 1999, Steve Austin was struck by...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown

It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
RALEIGH, NC
PWMania

Backstage Update on WWE NXT UK Uneasiness, UK Stars Headed to NXT 2.0

According to reports, there are no upcoming WWE NXT UK TV tapings in the United Kingdom. Following the cancellation of two sets of TV tapings scheduled for BT Sport Studios in London earlier this week, we previously mentioned how there is some unease inside the NXT UK brand. There are...
WWE
PWMania

Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89

The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing. “My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Trevor Murdoch Talks About What it Means Being the NWA Worlds Champion, NWA 74

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), Trevor Murdoch spoke about NWA: Alwayz Ready, becoming the NWA World Heavyweight Champion for the second time, his upcoming title match with Tyrus at NWA 74, and more. At. , Trevor Murdoch was scheduled to take on Aron Stevens in...
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – August 11, 2022

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!. Crazzy Steve claims that even he can see Steve Maclin and Moose are working together as Steve and Maclin do battle to kick things off! Steve clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Steve delivers a flurry of fists in the corner but Maclin rakes the eyes to bring his momentum to a halt. Maclin locks in Upside Down on the ropes to do some serious damage. Maclin catches Steve in mid-air and dumps him head-first into the canvas. Steve bites him but it’s not enough to stop Maclin’s assault. Steve is Caught in the Crosshairs, followed by KIA from Maclin to win!
WWE

