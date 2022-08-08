ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig located downtown Columbia on Main Street to close after 17 years

The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
Government
WIS-TV

Homeowners contest solar farm in public hearing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Runnymede Subdivision received a public hearing before the Sumter City-County Board of Zoning Appeals this afternoon. The appeal for Wednesday’s proceedings were filed by Runnymede homeowners in response to a 44.36-acre solar farm approved for development across the street from their neighborhood.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Body of missing Lake Murray boater found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
News19 WLTX

Missing Lake Murray boater's body found near Dreher Island State Park

PROSPERITY, S.C. — Authorities say a boater missing on Lake Murray since July 31 has been found. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that the body of the boater was found around 7:30 .m. on Wednesday near Dreher Island State Park. The department said this was not a dive team recovery as the body had surfaced and was located by the DNR's surface search team.
PROSPERITY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

A Second Chance looks to Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Second Chance Animal Shelter is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters. The organization said it is the only shelter in Clarendon County and is currently filled with furry friends looking for a forever home. The shelter works in cooperation with the Clarendon County Animal Control and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers said they have over 100 animals to potentially adopt.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
Newberry Observer

Fire on O’Neal Street

The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
NEWBERRY, SC

