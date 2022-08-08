Read full article on original website
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
The Whig located downtown Columbia on Main Street to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
Homeowners contest solar farm in public hearing
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Runnymede Subdivision received a public hearing before the Sumter City-County Board of Zoning Appeals this afternoon. The appeal for Wednesday’s proceedings were filed by Runnymede homeowners in response to a 44.36-acre solar farm approved for development across the street from their neighborhood.
Body of missing Lake Murray boater found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The body of a missing Lake Murray boater has been found according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). On July 31 a man was reported missing near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park after he went into the water and never came back. He was identified as 31-year-old Terrance Butler.
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant
COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin. The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023. "It all began from a college camaraderie...
Missing Lake Murray boater's body found near Dreher Island State Park
PROSPERITY, S.C. — Authorities say a boater missing on Lake Murray since July 31 has been found. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that the body of the boater was found around 7:30 .m. on Wednesday near Dreher Island State Park. The department said this was not a dive team recovery as the body had surfaced and was located by the DNR's surface search team.
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
A Second Chance looks to Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Second Chance Animal Shelter is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters. The organization said it is the only shelter in Clarendon County and is currently filled with furry friends looking for a forever home. The shelter works in cooperation with the Clarendon County Animal Control and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers said they have over 100 animals to potentially adopt.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Fire on O’Neal Street
The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
