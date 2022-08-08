Read full article on original website
Related
wvih.com
Magistrates Set Property Rates
Members of Meade County Court worked through a busy agenda Tuesday (8/9) night during their regular meeting. Magistrates set the 2023 tax rates for real property at the current rate of 21.50 cents per $100 of accessed value, personal property at 33.12 cents per $100 of accessed value and 19 cents for Merchants Inventory tax which all remain the same as the current tax rates. They voted to keep same rate of 13.40 cents per $100 of access value for motor vehicles and watercraft.
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Fern Creek
Louisville Metro police say officers were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined 26 year-old Rebecca Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder. Richardson’s death is...
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
Comments / 0