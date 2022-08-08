Members of Meade County Court worked through a busy agenda Tuesday (8/9) night during their regular meeting. Magistrates set the 2023 tax rates for real property at the current rate of 21.50 cents per $100 of accessed value, personal property at 33.12 cents per $100 of accessed value and 19 cents for Merchants Inventory tax which all remain the same as the current tax rates. They voted to keep same rate of 13.40 cents per $100 of access value for motor vehicles and watercraft.

