Marengo, IA

KCRG.com

Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area

Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Backlash to raising water rate in Palo

After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Our Town: Marengo community raises...
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

City of Palo backpedals on water bill hike

Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Ben Lauer still has a stock pile of tree branches taken out by the 140 mile per hour winds of the derecho two years ago. “I just love this stuff,” Lauer said while pulling out one of the branches. Like so many after the storm,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point Urbana schools to pay $525k in settlement

Our Town: Marengo community raises funds to get center piece back up and running. TV9′s Danielle Davis speaks with Mayor Adam Rabe about how the fountain was almost torn down before donations got it back to being functional. Camp Noah helps children impacted by the derecho. Updated: 6 hours...
URBANA, IA
KCRG.com

Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation

A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans

For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

