KCRG.com
Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
KCRG.com
Backlash to raising water rate in Palo
After an employee claimed the she was the subject of illegal employment practices, the Center Point - Urbana School District is paying her more than half a million dollars. Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week.
KCRG.com
City of Palo backpedals on water bill hike
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property. ”We’re...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Ben Lauer still has a stock pile of tree branches taken out by the 140 mile per hour winds of the derecho two years ago. “I just love this stuff,” Lauer said while pulling out one of the branches. Like so many after the storm,...
KCRG.com
Center Point Urbana schools to pay $525k in settlement
Camp Noah helps children impacted by the derecho. Updated: 6 hours...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCRG.com
Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa.
Cedar Rapids World War 2 Vet Gets Cold Shoulder On Major Award
A Cedar Rapids veteran has been waiting a long time to receive this prestigious award. An independent journalist came across a frustrating oversight that stopped me in my tracks. Cindy Hadish, an Iowa native and freelance journalist discovered the story of World War 2 veteran Michael Bisek of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
KCRG.com
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to open on time for upcoming school year after cyberattack
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
KCRG.com
Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage.
KCRG.com
Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCRG.com
Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Schools are prioritizing safety and support this school year as they implement a new program to help improve the district as a whole. It’s a five-level framework called High Reliability Schools and aims to help bridge equity and excellence among students. Iowa...
