"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff Kronenfeld
azdesertswarm.com
Observations from Week 1 of Arizona football training camp
Arizona has completed its first full week of preseason camp, getting in six practices over a 7-day span for the early stages of preparation for the 2022 opener at San Diego State. The Wildcats are off Wednesday, which makes this a good time to look back at what’s happened in...
SLAM
Five-Star Point Guard Jada Williams Talks Her Commitment to Arizona and Tells Team USA Stories on WSLAM ‘Get With It’ Podcast
Jada Williams has never shied away from the spotlight. That’s why it was such a significant deal when Williams, a five-star recruit and No. 20 player in the 2023 class per the ESPNW Top 100, de-committed from UCLA and recently committed to play for PAC-12 rival Arizona. Williams joined...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros stays at No. 1 in latest Prep Volleyball class of 2024 rankings
Prep Volleyball has released its latest rankings for the class of 2024 and they are good news for Arizona. Carlie Cisneros, who committed to the Wildcats at the end of July, sits at No. 1 on the outlet’s list. Cisneros is an outside hitter and defensive specialist out of...
azdesertswarm.com
ESPN projects Arizona men’s basketball as No. 5 seed in way-too-early Bracketology
College basketball season is a mere three months away, which means ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi is back to work projecting next year’s NCAA Tournament. Lunardi slates Arizona as the No. 5 seed in the West region, a modest prediction after the Wildcats lost three NBA draft picks from a season ago. Arizona would play Drake in the opening round, then presumably face No. 4 seed TCU in a Round of 32 rematch (yes, please).
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football: Roster updates entering 2022 season
The Arizona Wildcats are done with their first week of fall camp as they prepare for the 2022 season. Jedd Fisch and the UA staff made a concerted effort to revamp the roster, and they did a great job in the last recruiting cycle. Besides the new faces, the size...
gilaherald.com
Fields of dreams: How farming and football helped Eloy harvest NFL talent
ELOY – Midway between Phoenix and Tucson along Interstate 10 sits the small city of Eloy. It’s home to just under 16,000 residents and is mostly known for world-class skydiving and copious amounts of dust. But a rich history can be found deeper in the city off Exit 208.
allsportstucson.com
No. 10: Pueblo tops St. Mary’s on Gus Moreno’s first career FG in 1961 championship thriller
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (then called Varsity Stadium with an estimated crowd of 5,000) GAME SUMMARY: Pueblo won its first and only state championship after the state-playoff system was instituted in 1959 behind a 21-yard field goal by Gus Moreno — incredibly the first of his career — with 1:30 remaining.
allsportstucson.com
First Tee Tucson Ages 4-13 Fall League Registration Open
First Tee Tucson is hosting a 13U Fall League open to boys and girls aged 4-13 with no prior golf experience required. Registration is open until August 31. The schedule from September thru December. Cost is $269 per player. Participants will get:. Two high-quality team jerseys, available in boys’ and...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
KTAR.com
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
azpm.org
Strong sense of place
Raquel Fregoso in her Tucson garden. The organization SERI installed her rainwater harvesting system, which includes a big, green cistern on the side of her house. Your browser does not support the audio element. This is Tapped, a podcast where we tell our stories - the stories of people living...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Wins ‘Best Dispensary’ Award
A leading retailer of affordable and high-quality cannabis products in Arizona, JARS Cannabis, announced its Tucson (New River) location was named “Best Dispensary” by Foothills Focus. The winner was determined by a public vote. “JARS Cannabis has quickly become one of the largest chains of medical and recreational...
thevailvoice.com
The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story
Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily closes more than 100 deals already in 2022
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., with offices in Phoenix, Tucson, San Diego, and Las Vegas, has closed 102 total transactions thus far this year. Total sales volume for transactions, which include both multifamily and land deals, totals over $740 million and 2,867 units.
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
KGUN 9
Monsoon stays active through the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active weekend, Monsoon will get another boost in moisture this week. Overnight showers will clear through the morning hours, and likely delay redevelopment during the afternoon. That said, we can expect a 50% chance for more storms in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly...
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
KOLD-TV
Tucson family hosts toy drive in honor of late son
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is asking for toy donations for kids in need in honor of their young son, who died four years ago. According to the family of Gabriel Torres, an infant who died in a car accident near Tucson on April 10, 2018, donation boxes will be set up at several businesses throughout the Tucson area.
