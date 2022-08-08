Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
Effingham Radio
Decatur Man Sentenced To Prison For Injuring Child
A Decatur man is receiving a 12 year prison sentence for seriously injuring a baby. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. Pulliam was arrested last December after security camera video showed him hitting the infant in the head on multiple occasions.
newschannel20.com
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
WAND TV
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
Herald & Review
Decatur man accused of driving dead man's car
DECATUR — A Decatur man who helped himself to a dead man’s car, and had it parked in his front yard when the police showed up, is now facing a preliminary charge of burglary, a sworn affidavit said. The 42-year-old suspect is quoted as telling Decatur Police that...
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
myradiolink.com
Man Charged In Deadly Champaign Hit And Run
(Champaign, IL) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in a deadly hit and run in Champaign. Police say Bryson Walker was hit by a vehicle Sunday night the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street. The driver, identified as Marcus Davis, didn’t stop following the incident and Walker died at the hospital. Investigators determined that Davis and victim knew each other. The victim had exited a separate vehicle to confront the driver, who then hit him with his vehicle and fled on Mattis Avenue. While officers were on scene, the driver returned and surrendered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Three people wounded in Decatur gunfire; police say they get no help
DECATUR — Police said they are not getting much help trying to investigate gunfire on a Decatur street that sent three wounded people to hospital. Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said patrol officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets after a report of shots fired.
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to deadly crash
(UPDATE) – Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed the suspect arrested in this incident was 31-year-old Marcus Davis. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said they arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash. In a news release, officers stated they were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street for […]
Herald & Review
Decatur woman chokes mother and then drags her with car, police say
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is accused of choking her mother before “gunning” the engine of her car and dragging the 57-year-old victim across a parking lot. Shantell L. Brady, 38, is also accused of finishing the assault by throwing a landscape brick through the front window of her mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Poole Avenue.
WAND TV
Man gets 12 years for attack that left baby in medically induced coma
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a child after he repeatedly hit a baby in the head, placing the child in a medically induced coma. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence before he could be eligible for release. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U of I Police find loaded gun during traffic stop
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after they found a loaded gun in his possession during a traffic stop. The traffic stop started at 4:21 a.m. when a UIPD officer observed a car driving 20 miles over the speed limit. After puling the car […]
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
CDC reports 1 in 15 teen boys carry a gun at least once in a year
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – New numbers from the CDC are giving us a look inside gun violence trends. The study was released a few days ago and shows statistics for 2017 through 2019. It said the second and third leading cause of death for 14 through 17-year-olds is suicide and homicide, mainly from guns. The […]
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
City of Assumption honors crash victims
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption’s mayor and Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution to honor the two teenagers who died in a car crash last month. The resolution creates days of remembrance for Keegan Virden and Connor Rowcliff, who died on July 12 when their car was hit by a truck. They, along with […]
Comments / 0