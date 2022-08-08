ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year

At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas

This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
247Sports

Practice observations: Vols get competitive in Saturday morning prep for scrimmage

Tennessee continued training camp on a cool, sunny Saturday morning at the Anderson Training Center and Haslam Field. Ahead of Sunday’s second preseason scrimmage, the Vols were in shells after going in full pads on Friday morning. The usual three periods were open for media viewing – but one of them included some competitive goal-line one-on-one drills between the wide receivers/tight ends and defensive backs (off-limits for videos and photos).
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jashaud Stewart stepping up for Arkansas D-line

Coming into fall camp, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knew that finding pass rushers would be a point of emphasis for the Razorbacks. Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart could certainly help the Hogs answer that question, and the Jonesboro (Ark.) has caught the attention of some teammates throughout the first week of practices.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Hunter Echols leading by example

Hunter Echols is expected to be a major contributor on defense this season and much of that is due to the attitude he takes in practice. "Training camp is going great,” Echols said. “We’re having fun out here and taking all the coaching that we can and we’re just trying to improve each and every day and be the best team we can be.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Razorbacks pleased with young wide receivers

Going into the 2022 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to replace 70.5% of their total receiving yards from last season. The Hogs could lean heavily on a few first and second-year receivers this fall, but head coach Sam Pittman believes they have an impressive crop of young pass-catchers ready to take on the challenge.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

