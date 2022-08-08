Read full article on original website
gettysburgfoundation.org
Children's Authors & Book Signings Event
The Gettysburg Foundation will host a Children’s Authors & Book Signings event at Gettysburg’s new interactive children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863 from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Visitors can meet the following local children's authors:. Shirl Knobloch: Knobloch’s books are collections...
Addressing Gettysburg is Offering a Free “Get Out of Your Car Tour”
Summer may be coming to an end, but Addressing Gettysburg is still going. strong! Rally Around the Addressing Gettysburg Colors for this month’s FREE “Get Out of the. Park at the Eternal Peace Light Memorial to meet up with the tour group. The tour will start at. 10AM,...
abc27.com
Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
harrisburgmagazine.com
Simply the Best – August 2022
Check out Harrisburg Magazine’s Simply the Best August 2022 Issue. Featuring the Simply the Best 2022 Reader’s Poll Winners!
tmpresale.com
Frankie Avalons show in Hagerstown, MD Nov 17, 2022 – presale password
The newest Frankie Avalon presale code is now available to our members. During this limited time presale you have got a good chance to buy show tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this great opportunity to see Frankie Avalon’s performance in Hagerstown, MD. Here is what we...
The Doo Wop Project Comes to Gettysburg on Friday
What do you get when you combine a Broadway-caliber performance with the vocal rhythm and blues of 1940’s Doo Wop?. The answer is “The Doo Wop Project,” coming to Gettysburg’s Majestic Theater for one night only on Friday, Aug. 12. “The Doo Wop Project is a...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer
Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors
MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Flohr
Mary E. (Staley) Flohr, 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Glenn C. Flohr. Mary was employed at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, PA and Professional Transport in Florence, SC until retirement. Mary was a godly woman who loved to read her bible, spend time in her rose garden, and was also an exceptional seamstress.
lebtown.com
It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion
When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
Obituary: Tyler David Harris
Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008 and attended HACC, York College, and Edinboro University. Survived by his mother Tammy Harris, sister Cheyenne Gonzalez, brother in law Jose Gonzalez, grandmother Jean Harris, uncles Brian and Steven Harris. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jerry L. Harris, great grandparents George and Dotty Eppler, and Bessie and Wilson Harris, and many others. Fun fact, Tyler changed his facebook name to Tyler Wilson.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
Wbaltv.com
Carroll County's first female superintendent is no stranger to the district
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll County didn't have to look very far to find its newest school superintendent. Cynthia McCabe is a veteran school administrator who has spent the better part of her career in the district. McCabe told 11 News she was not looking for a new job, especially...
Obituary: Anthony Joseph ‘Tony’ Konopka
Anthony Joseph Konopka (Tony), age 99, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home in Lake Heritage, Gettysburg. He was born on April 8, 1923, in Brady, PA, the son of the late Apolinary Paul and Zofia Sokoloski Konopka. Tony was preceded in death by brothers Frank...
Volunteers at the Libraries
There are many benefits for those who decide to volunteer for an organization in their community. Yes, it allows them to give back and forge a connection to the community in which they live, but the act of volunteering can also be beneficial on a more personal level. It connects people to others, provides a sense of belonging, keeps a person stimulated, and it helps to build skills that may increase job opportunities. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Adams County Library System, and we’re lucky to have a strong force county-wide that helps us to meet the demands for quality public service.
WGAL
Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
