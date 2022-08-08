ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

gettysburgfoundation.org

Children's Authors & Book Signings Event

The Gettysburg Foundation will host a Children’s Authors & Book Signings event at Gettysburg’s new interactive children’s history museum, Children of Gettysburg 1863 from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Visitors can meet the following local children's authors:. Shirl Knobloch: Knobloch’s books are collections...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
YORK, PA
Adams County, PA
Government
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer

Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old opens ice cream shop with unique flavors

MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County teen is running her own ice cream shop, but she is serving up more than your average scoop. Ripleigh Maring spends her afternoons scooping ice cream. Another afternoon scooping ice cream. “It’s like heaven in a cup,” she said. “This is vanilla and then he got a scoop […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Flohr

Mary E. (Staley) Flohr, 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Glenn C. Flohr. Mary was employed at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, PA and Professional Transport in Florence, SC until retirement. Mary was a godly woman who loved to read her bible, spend time in her rose garden, and was also an exceptional seamstress.
EFFINGHAM, SC
lebtown.com

It’s your chance to live like an industrial tycoon at Annville’s Millard Mansion

When it was built, it was said to be one of the most elaborate and expensive homes ever constructed in the entire Lebanon Valley. The stately Millard Mansion sits at the entrance to the Pennsy Supply quarry in Annville, from whence lime has been mined in prodigious quantities since the late 1880s. The quarry was taken over by Jacob Millard at the turn of the century and remained in control by the scions of that early Lebanon industrial family which still gives its name to Millardsville in the eastern part of the county.
ANNVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Tyler David Harris

Tyler David Harris, also known as Pman, as Tyler would say P is for perfect man, 33 years old of Gettysburg PA, passed away on July 31st, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born on February 25th, 1989. Tyler is a graduate of Biglerville High School Class of 2008 and attended HACC, York College, and Edinboro University. Survived by his mother Tammy Harris, sister Cheyenne Gonzalez, brother in law Jose Gonzalez, grandmother Jean Harris, uncles Brian and Steven Harris. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather Jerry L. Harris, great grandparents George and Dotty Eppler, and Bessie and Wilson Harris, and many others. Fun fact, Tyler changed his facebook name to Tyler Wilson.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Volunteers at the Libraries

There are many benefits for those who decide to volunteer for an organization in their community. Yes, it allows them to give back and forge a connection to the community in which they live, but the act of volunteering can also be beneficial on a more personal level. It connects people to others, provides a sense of belonging, keeps a person stimulated, and it helps to build skills that may increase job opportunities. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Adams County Library System, and we’re lucky to have a strong force county-wide that helps us to meet the demands for quality public service.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA
