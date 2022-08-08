Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Botanical Garden makes Brooklyn greener far beyond its own walls
Brooklyn Botanic Garden announced the winners of the 2022 Greenest Block in Brooklyn contest today at a press conference held on the winning residential block, Lincoln Place between New York & Nostrand Avenues. Representatives from the winning residential and commercial blocks and other participants were in attendance, along with Brooklyn...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brannan, again, slams city’s new redistricting plan
In the wake of a preliminary map for new City Council districts released last month, Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-43rd C.D.), who represents one of the most impacted districts represented in the plan, reiterated that the change, as now proposed, would create serious damage. According to Politico, the proposal would combine...
Staten Island obituaries for August 9, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Sharon C. Camara passed away on August 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she lived on Staten Island before moving to Pennsylvania 11 years ago. Sharon was a registered nurse, working at the Coney Island Hospital’s emergency room for 22 years. She and her husband of 36 years had two sons together.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
COMMUNITY VIGIL FOR SLAIN MAN IN BATH BEACH: The robbery and murder of a young man in the garage of BJ’s in Bath Beach has prompted Assemblymember William Colton (D –47) to hold a community uniting vigil, tomorrow evening, Thursday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. in front of his district office at 155 Kings Highway. Last Friday, 19-year-old Dereck Chen was fatally shot during an armed robbery in the BJ’s garage, directly across the Street from Colton’s district office, which covers Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.
Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
architecturaldigest.com
This 650-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Was Upsized for a Mother and Daughter Duo
When Brett Masterson first became acquainted with the creative professional next door, he hardly could have imagined that their neighborly friendship would turn into a steadfast creative collaboration. “She was looking for someone to design her new one-bedroom nest, after having traded in her two-bedroom apartment in the same co-op,” says the architect, who helms Brooklyn-based Masterson Architecture & Interiors. As a recently divorced mother of a seven-year-old girl, and as someone who had lived in Brooklyn for over 17 years, the homeowner knew her priorities. “I was keen on carving out two separate bedrooms so that my daughter and I would each have our own space. Also, because I was starting a new chapter in my life, I wanted the space to very much feel like a reflection of me, my interests, and my personal style,” she shares.
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Beloved Staten Island pizzeria serves final slice after 80 years
The owner of the beloved restaurant says it's been a great run after decades in business.
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, […]
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
365traveler.com
13 THINGS TO DO ON STATEN ISLAND YOU CAN’T MISS
Take yourself on an adventure and see the bright side on Staten Island. With amazing activities to see and do in Staten Island, get excited and see not only one of New York City’s five boroughs, but the southernmost borough too. Eat your heart out at fabulous Italian restaurants, take in views of the city skyline, and immerse yourself into a new culture of New York.
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
Thrillist
Kidnapped Brooklyn Bodega Cat Returned in Hollywood-Like Exchange
New Yorkers can finally let out a big sigh of relief. Boka, the Brooklyn bodega cat that made headlines in late July after being kidnapped, is finally back home, and the owners couldn't be happier. Getting Boka back was a Hollywood-worthy endeavor. According to Brooklyn Paper, the cat wasn't returned...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
