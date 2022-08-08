District attorney Ventiere wins national award for getting guilty verdict in murder cold case with no body

Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police have made an arrest in a man’s murder from earlier this year. Police say they’ve charged 50-year-old Erskine Jackson of Montgomery with murder. Jackson is charged with killing 57-year-old Enrico Coleman of Montgomery. Coleman was shot in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West on March 28 and died April 8.
WTVM
Russell County sheriffs searching for attempted murder suspect
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen with warrants for attempted murder. 19-year-old Johnquarius Fitzgerald Burch is described as 6′1 and about 160 lbs. Officers say Burch has warrants for attempted murder through the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. If...
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WTVM
Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder after a 4-week-old died from brain injuries. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m. The baby had been...
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
West Point Police place more officers on leave following viral security footage
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed more officers on leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media. The first officer placed on leave was Officer Bramblett. Security camera footage shows him throwing an object into the bushes by a home. The homeowner, Tomeshia Madden, told WRBL that […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika woman arrested and charged with murder after death of Lee County man early Monday
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Opelika woman after investigating the death of a Lee County man early Monday morning. Shakeisar Peavy, 38, of Opelika was arrested by Lee County Investigators on Monday and charged with murder. At 12:57 a.m., a shooting was reported at a residence...
wbrc.com
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated. The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class. Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692,...
WTVM
Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
WTVM
Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
Columbus Police search for missing 17-year-old Emilie Guest, last seen on July 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in July. Emilie Guest, 17, was reported missing from the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway at around 12:50 p.m. on July 30. Guest was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap tank […]
wbrc.com
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property. Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Man found shot dead inside Alabama home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
Opelika-Auburn News
33-year-old Lee County man dies from apparent gunshot wounds early Monday morning
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting as a homicide after receiving calls to a residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Lee County Sheriff Communications received the call at 12:57 a.m., according to a press release. Deputies arrived on the scene...
wrbl.com
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
WATCH: West Point Police Officer on administrative leave after security camera footage goes viral
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media. Homeowner Tomeshia Madden told WRBL Officer Bramblett threw one of her security cameras off into the bushes by her residence. She says when this footage was captured, […]
