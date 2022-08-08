ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

wwisradio.com

Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
PARK FALLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest

The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WausauPilot

Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”

The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says

Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as its president. The organization represents about 2,200 local farm families throughout its 28 state chapters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE

