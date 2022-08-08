Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Fuel Prices Continue Downward Trend, Nearing Pre-Spike Levels
While gas prices are still higher than they were before the first major spike back in March, they have seen a drastic decline over the last two months. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price in Manitowoc County is down 16 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.69 per gallon.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
cwbradio.com
Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
WJFW-TV
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”
The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
wearegreenbay.com
Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
wisfarmer.com
Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says
Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as its president. The organization represents about 2,200 local farm families throughout its 28 state chapters.
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
wpr.org
Crucial for fighting climate change, carbon-storing trees are on the chopping block in Wisconsin
Environmental and climate activists are calling on the U.S. Forest Service to halt logging of mature and old-growth trees that are crucial for storing carbon to combat climate change, including a project in northern Wisconsin. The Fourmile Vegetation Management Project in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is cited among the 10...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
