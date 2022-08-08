Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
WJFW-TV
Local playground fundraising project enters final phase
BOULDER JUNCTION - The "Come Play Together" Boulder Junction Community Playground Project fundraising campaign is entering its final phase. The community has raised more than $134 thousand since the beginning of the year. The goal of the final phase is to raise the remaining $90 thousand through community support with new fundraising projects, new donations and grants which are needed to complete all aspects of the playground build.
WJFW-TV
Monthly GFWC Outing
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - The GFWC Rhinelander women's club held their annual season kick off Picnic this August where Women from all around the Rheinlander area came together to socialize. “GFWC stands for the General Federation of Women’s Club. Its an international organization and Rhinelander Women's club, we are the...
WJFW-TV
Land Info. Aide/Deputy Register of Deeds - 3264142
JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications for the dual position of Land Information Aide and Deputy I Register of Deeds. This full-time (40 hours per week) position will split their time between the two positions, located in the separate offices of Land Information and Register of Deeds, both located in the Oneida County Courthouse. Both positions perform a variety of clerical and customer service duties including assisting the public with document requests, corrections and record requests; accepting, preparing and recording a variety of documents and payments; preparing agendas and taking minutes at public meetings; other duties as assigned.
WJFW-TV
Project North returns for first time since 2019
RHINELANDER - The pandemic halted a lot of annual events; some that have been around for decades, others that had just started. Rhinelander's Project North Festival started in 2019, but has not happened since. Now organizers will be bringing it back this September. Project North is a music, art and...
WJFW-TV
Local sheriff's department will train school staff on safety issues
ELCHO - With the school year just around the corner, a local school district is planning a school safety training day. The Langlade County Sheriff's Department will assist staff at the Elcho School building on August 25th. The public can expect a large law enforcement presence on that day. Elcho's...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WJFW-TV
Business Development Manager Platform - 3261729
JOB DUTIES: Meet or exceed sales targets on a consistent basis by appointing and managing agents/brokers and through strategic partnerships with industry or niche groups. Develop a sales strategy with an emphasis on prospecting and closing new opportunities. Maintain a consistent pipeline of new opportunities and prioritize to achieve superior results. Routinely engage agents/brokers/partners, providing feedback on performance relative to goals and key performance metrics. Be a strong advocate for the needs of your agents, brokers, and partners. Identify and support new opportunities to enhance advantages within marketplace. Develop a detailed understanding of company insurance products, systems, and workflows. Leverage corporate technological competencies to maximize growth objectives and outperform competitors.
WJFW-TV
Man overcomes sleep apnea and finds ambition to open up business in Crandon
Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - Sleep apnea is a disorder that many people struggle with. Eric Zahn first noticed this problem when he was in the military. Me and three other guys were always sent to the GP medium tent said," Eric Zahn. "We were always sent to the one end of it, because we snored so loud when we slept, that’s when I first realized it might be bothering somebody else," he said.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander City Administrator announces resignation
During the Rhinelander City Council meeting on the evening of Monday August 8th there was a surprise resignation. Rhinelander City Administrator, Zach Vruwink, announced his plan to leave his position. Vruwink first entered city government as Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids before making the move north to Rhinelander in 2020. He...
WJFW-TV
New game store opens up in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - There’s only a handful of gaming stores in the Northwoods, realizing there was demand one family in Minocqua decided to enter in the industry. "It’s really good to see that people want this to be a thing to continue to grow," said Evan Pfilegaer.
WJFW-TV
Father-son duo attempt to finish 17 scoops of ice cream challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - How many times have you stood in line, looking at the long list of flavors, and you couldn't pick out one? 17 Scoops in Gleason may have fixed that solution with their latest challenge. Two people, one bowl filled with 17 scoops of ice cream, for a challenge.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Police: Marshfield man who registered 0.28 percent BAC faces sixth OWI charge
A 57-year-old Marshfield man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a complaint about an erratic driver led to a stop in which he registered a blood alcohol concentration of 14 times his legal limit. Daniel M. Strohkirch is being held on a $20,000 bond on the charge, which...
1 dead in Vilas County rollover
A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
