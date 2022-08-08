ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jordan Love will start on Friday against the 49ers

By MK Burgess
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5QTR_0h9eBoNF00

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The debate about who will start the first preseason game for the Green and Gold against the 49ers on Friday is over. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that third-year quarterback Jordan Love will get the start in Santa Clara.

Love has been having a great training camp so far, making great throws with pressures in his face, and says his understanding of the offense has come a long way from Year 1 in the NFL.

LeRoy Butler enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

“I think everybody has something to prove when they get out here,” Love said to reporters on Monday. “Just to have a reason as to why you’re here and why you should stay here. I definitely have something to prove and my goal is to show that during preseason.”

The Packers’ 2020 first-round pick says he feels like he can ask better questions this time around during camp and is soaking up each and every rep he can get. Love has made some great throws to rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure so far and Matt LaFleur says the strides the young quarterback makes each and every week are noticeable.

Love says he’s enjoying how the flow of the offense comes to him this year and is trying to talk that calm mindset into when he preps for a game.

Packers defense shines as the Green and Gold puts on full pads in training camp

“I think when you get into a game, you want to be able to keep that same rhythm you have,” Love said. “It’s a little bit different in practice, it might be a little slower and it picks up a little bit in the game. I’m just trying to take what I’ve been doing at practice and take it to the game.”

Preseason is a big chance for many players to prove why they should have a roster spot with an NFL squad. It’s also a chance for the rookies to get their first taste of an NFL game. Rookie wide receiver Samori Toure says it’s all about keeping a calm mindset.

“From the moment you step on the field, you go through warmups, routes on air, individuals,” Toure said. “Working on footwork, catching the ball, just really focusing on the details of everything, it allows you to get into a kind of rhythm.”

Love said his advice to the rookies is to not focus on the enormity of the game.

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

“Just try and go ball out,” Love said with a laugh. “Take this opportunity and treat it how you did it college. That’s kind of how I looked at it. It’s another opportunity for them to showcase their ability. Obviously it’s their first NFL game, so the excitement will be there, the nerves will be there but I’d say go enjoy it and have fun.”

The Packers play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Friday at 7:30 CST. Matt LaFleur said he won’t make a decision on whether or not Aaron Rodgers will play this preseason until after next week’s game against the Saints.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers announce next round of public practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the schedule for next week’s practices that are open to the public. The public practices of the training camp on Aug. 1, 2, and 4 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The opening week of training camp has been well attended. This is the first time fans […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
NBC Sports

Heart-wrenching playoff losses to 49ers still haunt Rodgers

The 49ers have developed a habit of ending the season of Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In fact, they've done it four times. “I’m hurt by all the playoff losses,” Rodgers told NBC Sports' Peter King in the latest "Football Morning in America" column. "... The 49ers game in 2013 hurts."
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Jonathan Lucroy to retire a Brewer, be honored on August 6

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the greatest catchers in team history will officially retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the Wall of Honor. The Milwaukee Brewers announced that former catcher Jonathan Lucroy will retire as a Brewer and be inducted into the team’s Wall of Honor on August 6. He will not […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WFRV Local 5

AP sources: ESPN out of Big Ten TV rights negotiations

As the Big Ten prepares to become a 16-team, coast-to-coast superconference with the additions of USC and UCLA in 2024, it is ending a 40-year relationship with ESPN and moving toward partnerships with two new networks. Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Big Ten was looking for […]
FOOTBALL
WFRV Local 5

OFFICIAL: Packers sign second-round pick WR Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally official, the Green Bay Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. Watson, the Packers’ second-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining player in Green Bay’s draft class unsigned but after General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, Watson will be a member of the Green and Gold.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Fans wait out rain to see historic match at Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- There were multiple short weather delays, but the much-anticipated matchup between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich was still able to happen. This was the first-ever international soccer match hosted at Lambeau Field. Manchester City prevailed over FC Bayern Munich 1-0. Dark clouds loomed over Lambeau in the hours before the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

REPORT: Packers extend LaFleur, Gutekunst, and Ball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers have signed head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball to contract extensions. As reported first by ESPN, these extensions came during this past offseason. During the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#The Green And Gold
WFRV Local 5

Packers announce time change to training camps open to public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers have announced a time change for the upcoming training camps that are open to the public. According to the Packers, training camp on July 27, 28, and 30 will now be held at 10:30 a.m. These days and times are the practices open to the public at Ray Nitschke Field. It is tentatively planned that all other open practices will be held at that time, as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

North sweeps WFCA All-Star games for first time ever

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the final time as high school football players, the best of the best in Wisconsin came together at Titan Stadium for the WFCA All-Star Games. And, for the first time in event history, the North team won all three games – the large school battle, the small school bout, and […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

NFL: Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca didn’t violate drug policy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy. Rodgers discussed on “The Aubrey Marcus Podcast” last week how he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020, before the third of his four MVP […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers put nine players on PUP list before training camp begins

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the countdown to training camp hits single digits, the Green Bay Packers have placed nine players on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Unlike during the season, where a player has to sit for a mandatory amount of time before coming off of it, this is not the case during training camp. Players can come off the list at any time.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy