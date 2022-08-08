ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

No Wait List At PA OVR

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers in Harrisburg applauded the PA Department of Labor’s announcement that significantly and non-significantly disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation services will no longer be on a wait list for assistance. Specifically, the Department’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation is lifting what is called OOS or order of selection. When funds are limited, OOS is invoked, and services are available based on levels of severity of the disability. For the last 28 years, only those individuals labeled as having a “most significant disability” were receiving services, while those labeled having a “significant” or “non-significant” disability were placed on a wait list. Since 2016, nearly 370,000 individuals have received services from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Some of the services include counseling, evaluations, medical diagnostic and medical restoration services, employment training, along with placement and career support services.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Spirit Halloween seasonal store to be located in Promenade at East Lebanon

Spirit Halloween will return this fall to 821 Bowman St. A company spokesperson said that no exact opening date has been decided yet, but several jobs are already posted to staff the location, ranging from store manager to sales associate. Jobs can be found by creating a profile at this careers portal website.
LEBANON, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Rocks this weekend to support children with cancer

Gettysburg Rocks comes to town this weekend with over 100 bands playing at 20 local venues to support children with cancer. The full schedule is here. Gettysburg Rocks is a bi-annual music festival, held in February and August. The festival features multiple live bands across multiple venues in the Gettysburg area. The event benefits Four Diamonds, whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children treated at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and their families through superior care, comprehensive support, and innovative research. Money raised in February is donated to Four Diamonds via Penn State Dance Marathon (Mont Alto). Money raised in August is donated directly to Four Diamonds.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Parts of Cumberland County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Portions of Cumberland County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Thursday, Aug. 11. This is due to the presence of mosquitos who have been infected with the West Nile Virus in the area. According to a release from the North Middleton Township...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on Newest Project in Lancaster City

Bob Hankin.Image via Hankin Group. Exton developer Hankin Group and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Queen Street Flats project Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Lancaster City project is a mixed-use urban development uniquely focused on advancing the health and well-being of the community.
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Volunteers at the Libraries

There are many benefits for those who decide to volunteer for an organization in their community. Yes, it allows them to give back and forge a connection to the community in which they live, but the act of volunteering can also be beneficial on a more personal level. It connects people to others, provides a sense of belonging, keeps a person stimulated, and it helps to build skills that may increase job opportunities. Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Adams County Library System, and we’re lucky to have a strong force county-wide that helps us to meet the demands for quality public service.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

National employment firm opens in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A national employment company is opening a new office in Cumberland County. Pro Logistix unveiled its office space on Wednesday. This includes the first virtual reality forklift simulator in the state. The company hopes the simulator will attract potential employees and help offset a labor shortage affecting the supply chain.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
