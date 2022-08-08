Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
WJFW-TV
Local sheriff's department will train school staff on safety issues
ELCHO - With the school year just around the corner, a local school district is planning a school safety training day. The Langlade County Sheriff's Department will assist staff at the Elcho School building on August 25th. The public can expect a large law enforcement presence on that day. Elcho's...
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WJFW-TV
Monthly GFWC Outing
RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) - The GFWC Rhinelander women's club held their annual season kick off Picnic this August where Women from all around the Rheinlander area came together to socialize. “GFWC stands for the General Federation of Women’s Club. Its an international organization and Rhinelander Women's club, we are the...
WJFW-TV
Early Head Start Home Visitor (RC) - 3266767
JOB DUTIES: Provide early, continuous, intensive, and comprehensive child development and family support services to eligible infants, toddlers and their families through a series of weekly home visits and scheduled socializations activities. EHS Home Visitor's design, plan and carry out developmentally appropriate experiences that support the individual needs of the child.
WJFW-TV
Clerks prep Dome
The Wisconsin Gubernatorial and US Senate Primaries are taking place August 9th and Rhinelander’s Hodag Dome prepares to welcome thousands of locals to vote. “Going into a primary election, turnout is going to be a lot a lot higher than we have seen so far in the spring elections so just getting things ready well before hand and making sure things are set up to go so as soon as the polls open up at 7:00 am tomorrow voters can get through here as quickly as possible”
WJFW-TV
Local playground fundraising project enters final phase
BOULDER JUNCTION - The "Come Play Together" Boulder Junction Community Playground Project fundraising campaign is entering its final phase. The community has raised more than $134 thousand since the beginning of the year. The goal of the final phase is to raise the remaining $90 thousand through community support with new fundraising projects, new donations and grants which are needed to complete all aspects of the playground build.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 8:. On 08-02-2022 a deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 25, showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WJFW-TV
CNC Machinist - 3263936
JOB DUTIES: Inserts precision indicator in machine spindle and depresses switches to jog spindle into contract with workpiece, synchronize tape and tool, and record setup point. Retracts spindle and loads and secures first preset tool and holder. Ability to run multiple machines, simultaneously, as required. Starts machine and observes cutting...
WJFW-TV
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
1 dead in Vilas County rollover
A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
WJFW-TV
Business Development Manager Platform - 3261729
JOB DUTIES: Meet or exceed sales targets on a consistent basis by appointing and managing agents/brokers and through strategic partnerships with industry or niche groups. Develop a sales strategy with an emphasis on prospecting and closing new opportunities. Maintain a consistent pipeline of new opportunities and prioritize to achieve superior results. Routinely engage agents/brokers/partners, providing feedback on performance relative to goals and key performance metrics. Be a strong advocate for the needs of your agents, brokers, and partners. Identify and support new opportunities to enhance advantages within marketplace. Develop a detailed understanding of company insurance products, systems, and workflows. Leverage corporate technological competencies to maximize growth objectives and outperform competitors.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
