The Wisconsin Gubernatorial and US Senate Primaries are taking place August 9th and Rhinelander’s Hodag Dome prepares to welcome thousands of locals to vote. “Going into a primary election, turnout is going to be a lot a lot higher than we have seen so far in the spring elections so just getting things ready well before hand and making sure things are set up to go so as soon as the polls open up at 7:00 am tomorrow voters can get through here as quickly as possible”

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO