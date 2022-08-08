JOB DUTIES: Meet or exceed sales targets on a consistent basis by appointing and managing agents/brokers and through strategic partnerships with industry or niche groups. Develop a sales strategy with an emphasis on prospecting and closing new opportunities. Maintain a consistent pipeline of new opportunities and prioritize to achieve superior results. Routinely engage agents/brokers/partners, providing feedback on performance relative to goals and key performance metrics. Be a strong advocate for the needs of your agents, brokers, and partners. Identify and support new opportunities to enhance advantages within marketplace. Develop a detailed understanding of company insurance products, systems, and workflows. Leverage corporate technological competencies to maximize growth objectives and outperform competitors.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO