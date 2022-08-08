Read full article on original website
Rhinelander City Administrator announces resignation
During the Rhinelander City Council meeting on the evening of Monday August 8th there was a surprise resignation. Rhinelander City Administrator, Zach Vruwink, announced his plan to leave his position. Vruwink first entered city government as Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids before making the move north to Rhinelander in 2020. He...
Progress continues on Park Falls YMCA project
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- Steady progress is being made on the YMCA project in Park Falls. The expansion was made possible through the American Rescue Plan with $5.6 million dollars going into the project. Part of the YMCA project will expand childcare access to Park Falls residents. Since the cities...
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
Christopher Anderson appears in motion hearing
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- The man accused of murdering Hannah Miller last year, appeared in Oneida County Court today. Christopher Terrell Anderson is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges for the 2021 death of Miller who was found dead on River Bend Rd. in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.
CNC Machinist - 3263936
JOB DUTIES: Inserts precision indicator in machine spindle and depresses switches to jog spindle into contract with workpiece, synchronize tape and tool, and record setup point. Retracts spindle and loads and secures first preset tool and holder. Ability to run multiple machines, simultaneously, as required. Starts machine and observes cutting...
Early Head Start Home Visitor (RC) - 3266767
JOB DUTIES: Provide early, continuous, intensive, and comprehensive child development and family support services to eligible infants, toddlers and their families through a series of weekly home visits and scheduled socializations activities. EHS Home Visitor's design, plan and carry out developmentally appropriate experiences that support the individual needs of the child.
Project North returns for first time since 2019
RHINELANDER - The pandemic halted a lot of annual events; some that have been around for decades, others that had just started. Rhinelander's Project North Festival started in 2019, but has not happened since. Now organizers will be bringing it back this September. Project North is a music, art and...
Local sheriff's department will train school staff on safety issues
ELCHO - With the school year just around the corner, a local school district is planning a school safety training day. The Langlade County Sheriff's Department will assist staff at the Elcho School building on August 25th. The public can expect a large law enforcement presence on that day. Elcho's...
Business Development Manager Platform - 3261729
JOB DUTIES: Meet or exceed sales targets on a consistent basis by appointing and managing agents/brokers and through strategic partnerships with industry or niche groups. Develop a sales strategy with an emphasis on prospecting and closing new opportunities. Maintain a consistent pipeline of new opportunities and prioritize to achieve superior results. Routinely engage agents/brokers/partners, providing feedback on performance relative to goals and key performance metrics. Be a strong advocate for the needs of your agents, brokers, and partners. Identify and support new opportunities to enhance advantages within marketplace. Develop a detailed understanding of company insurance products, systems, and workflows. Leverage corporate technological competencies to maximize growth objectives and outperform competitors.
Christopher Anderson arrested for Hannah Miller's murder
RHINELANDER, Wi. (WJFW)-According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday arou…
Car fire explosion destroys building in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - A car explosion this morning lead to a fire in a Minocqua business. The city's fire department received the call at about 4 a.m. of a fire at Copycat Printing. The side of the building facing the street was completely engulfed by the time fire fighters arrived.
Father-son duo attempt to finish 17 scoops of ice cream challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - How many times have you stood in line, looking at the long list of flavors, and you couldn't pick out one? 17 Scoops in Gleason may have fixed that solution with their latest challenge. Two people, one bowl filled with 17 scoops of ice cream, for a challenge.
Phillips football hopes to win conference title
Eight man football teams were able to practice for the first time this season. The Phillips Loggers made sure to take advantage of one of their favorite days. "The first week of practice is always the best time of the year," said Steve Precour, Phillips head coach. The Loggers are...
First season of Cathy's Classic Car Cruise Nights are drawing crowds
ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - A common sight in Northwoods summers is classic cars cruising around. There are a lot of opportunities in the area to show those timeless vehicles. Every Tuesday, car enthusiasts cruise into Cathy's Ice Cream Shop in St. Germain for their new summer program, Cathy's Car Cruise Nights.
Convicted cemetery shooter gets life prison sentence without parole
WAUSAU - A man convicted in a deadly cemetery shooting in Wausau will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Today a judge sentenced Henry West to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Back in 2019 West opened fire at Pine Grove Cemetery killing Patty Grim and...
Man ejected from a car in Vilas County; died at the scene
PLUM LAKE - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident. The one vehicle crash happened just before 8:30 Sunday night on County Highway N just west of Eagle Nest in the Township of Plum Lake. Authorities say a 36-year old male was driving down on County Highway...
Man overcomes sleep apnea and finds ambition to open up business in Crandon
Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - Sleep apnea is a disorder that many people struggle with. Eric Zahn first noticed this problem when he was in the military. Me and three other guys were always sent to the GP medium tent said," Eric Zahn. "We were always sent to the one end of it, because we snored so loud when we slept, that’s when I first realized it might be bothering somebody else," he said.
