The Suburban Times
Brush fire source of Monday afternoon smoke in Tacoma area
Tacoma Fire social media post. Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of S. 84th and S. Hosmer Street (adjacent to NB 1-5). Please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the blaze. As of 2:57 pm, “Crews have the fire contained and are...
The Suburban Times
Community Expectations Survey
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue is conducting a survey to assist us in meeting the expectations of our customers in regards to emergency response and other community services. If you live or work in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom and would like to participate in the Community Expectations survey, please click here to give us your thoughts.
The Suburban Times
Warn named to YMCA Advisory Council
Lakewood resident Eric Warn was selected last week to serve on the Lakewood YMCA Advisory Council. Warn is a longtime member of the YMCA and volunteers as an instructor for a senior strength class three times a week. “The Y is my second home and a fabulous crossroads for meeting friends and getting the exercise I need to stay healthy,” the 2019 Lakewood YMCA Member of the Year added.
The Suburban Times
Letter: The Demise of the City of Lakewood’s Citizen Volunteer Lake Water Quality Monitoring Program
Submitted by Don Russell. On June 14, 2022, without prior announcement or consultation, we City of Lakewood 22-year citizen volunteer lake water quality monitors received the following email notice from the Pierce Conservation District. “We are saddened to let you know that after 22 years of monitoring and over 20...
The Suburban Times
The Homeless Pollution or Solution?
German Lopez is a writer for The Morning, The New York Times’s flagship daily newsletter, where he covers major world events and how they affect people. On July 15th he wrote about the “Homeless in America” and how the homelessness crisis is getting worse. “Shelters across the U.S. are reporting a surge in people looking for help, with wait lists doubling or tripling in recent months. The number of homeless people outside of shelters is also probably rising, experts say. Some of them live in encampments, which have popped up in parks and other public spaces in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Seattle since the pandemic began.” Here in Pierce County we’ve been seeing the problem with only baby steps taken. The solution to the problem is not to run tent encampments away. Where does any sane person think these homeless people will go once they are run out of their flimsy homes. How will they stay cool and hydrate in the summer and warm and dry in the winter?
The Suburban Times
LPD needs your help
Lakewood Police Department social media post. Lakewood PD needs your help. We are looking for Mr. Cooper. If you have seen him, or have any information about his whereabouts please call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 253-830-5000. (All information re: Mr. Cooper can be found in the flyer in the following Tweet.)
The Suburban Times
Grave Concerns Association fundraises at Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale
Submitted by Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair. The Grave Concerns Association will participate in the Steilacoom City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1211 Starling Street. Stop by for a complementary water and check out the offerings including handmade jewelry, fairy gardens, plarn bags, collectibles, and repurposed treasures. All proceeds go toward the mission of the all volunteer group to purchase markers for the historic patient cemetery in Fort Steilacoom Park.
The Suburban Times
KOMO: Lakewood Police Department beefs up its staff as new recruits ready to hit the patrol beat
“Lakewood PD is now one officer above its normal staffing level after it over hired to prepare for pending retirements.” Watch the entire news segment on the KOMO website. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Pierce County remains in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s low COVID-19 community level. Our COVID-19 7-day hospitalization rate dropped more than 50% from last week and we’ve seen a drop in case rate as well. At the low level, CDC recommends you:
The Suburban Times
KIRO: Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
“TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. “According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.” Watch/read the story at the KIRO website.
The Suburban Times
Save the date: Aug. 13 Saturday Street Festival
City of Lakewood announcement. Join us as we continue our summer celebrations for our next Saturday Street Festival on Motor Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. The theme of the evening is Jazz Night & Car Show. We’ll have three live performances from the Indigo Jazz band (4-5:30 p.m.), Obe Quarless Steel Plan Music (5:30-6:30 p.m.) and Michael Powers (6:30-8:30 p.m.). Join us for family fun activities, stroll the car show, grab a bite from the food trucks or listen to the music from the beer garden.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Library to Celebrate Twenty Year Anniversary
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The community is invited to celebrate the Puyallup Public Library’s 20th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. From 5 to 7 pm, the Library will host an Open House to celebrate twenty years of learning, reading, and literacy in the community.
The Suburban Times
Our COVID-19 data reporting continues to evolve. You’ll soon see changes
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. COVID-19 will likely be with us for some time. As we continue to evolve our COVID-19 data reporting, you’ll soon see changes to our weekly reports and data dashboards. Keeping you informed. Our goal is to keep you informed during the pandemic. We give...
The Suburban Times
City Manager Scott Pingel resigns to take position in Newcastle
City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest City Manager Scott Pingel has notified the City Council that he is resigning at the end of August to take the City Manager position in Newcastle, WA. Mr. Pingel has been the Fircrest City Manager for nearly 5 years. “We knew when we hired Scott...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Cash Roots Initiative
Submitted by Jason Medley. Grass root initiatives are a thing of the past. The average person is hard pressed in our society to make a change; the deck is stacked against them. All outlets to reach people are controlled by agenda driven leadership, even at the local level. So, how does one affect change?
The Suburban Times
Music on the Square, Aug. 10
City of University Place social media post. Music on the Square continues this week on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a free jazz performance from Jacqueline Tabor from 6-8 p.m. in Market Square! Here’s a sneak peek of what you can look forward to!
The Suburban Times
Good luck golfers
Pierce County social media post. Wishing all the USGA 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur players good luck! The championship starts today through Aug. 14 at Chambers Bay. US Womens Am REMINDER: Chambers Creek Regional Park’s Central Meadow (including the dog park) and Soundview Trail are closed during the event.
The Suburban Times
Interfaith Alliance Leads a Weekend of Protest Against Gun Violence
PIERCE COUNTY, WA – Faith communities across Pierce County will unite to protest, be a public witness against, and cultivate actions towards ending gun violence during the weekend of August 12-14. A group of local congregation/community members and faith and spiritual leaders have been meeting to consider what faith and spiritual communities in Pierce County can do together to end gun violence. Their first action is a “weekend of protest against gun violence” observed on August 12, 13 and/or 14. Each community decides what this will look like for themselves – incorporating something into regular services or creating a special event. The idea is to “be together,” yet in each of their own spaces, unified in a stance against gun violence through raising awareness and inviting people into deeper engagement. The AM website (www.associatedministries.org) lists resources and ideas on how congregations can be involved.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – August 9, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Mary T. Brasseaux; Mary Lorayne Breazeale. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Council appoints Paul M. Herrera to District 2 County Council seat
Pierce County Council news story. August 9 the Pierce County Council appointed Paul M. Herrera to fill the vacant 2nd Pierce County Council District seat. The appointment came after questions from councilmembers, followed by public comment. Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young thanked the other finalists for volunteering to pursue...
