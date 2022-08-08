ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mono County, CA

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.

Map of magnitude 4.4 earthquake that struck near Walker in Mono County on August 8, 2022. USGS

Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

FOX40

California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s recorded earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore […]
kubaradio.com

Moderate Quake Hits Eastern CA

(Walker, CA) — Eastern California was shaking yesterday after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the Nevada Border south of Lake Tahoe. The 3-mile-deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker just before 2:00 in the afternoon according to the U-S Geological Survey. Some people as far west as San Francisco reported feeling the shaking. No damage or injuries were reported.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
SFist

4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago

A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
CBS San Francisco

Report: Can Bay Area water supply withstand a major earthquake?

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A newly released report from the San Mateo County Grand Jury is raising concerns about what happens to the water supply when a major earthquake hits.READ : The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?The infamous San Andreas fault cuts a path right though San Mateo County and the San Gregorio Fault skirts the coast line. At Cal Water Bayshore, which provides water to San Mateo, South San Francisco, San Carlos and Cola the threat of an earthquake is always on managers minds. "We want to reassure our customers that we're not taking...
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
KCRA.com

4.4 earthquake shakes area near Walker in Mono County

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the area near Walker in Mono County on Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 8) The quake hit about 5 miles northeast of Walker around 1:44 p.m. USGS said on Twitter that the quake activated its...
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
SFGate

California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
FOX40

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds. […]
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KTLA

Salty water is creeping into key California waterways

Charlie Hamilton hasn’t irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly […]
