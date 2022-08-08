ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
The Windows Club

Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search

If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Youtube Premium#Mobile Internet#Mobile Device
Phone Arena

WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
INTERNET
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google’s search engine, according to Downdetector.Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night

Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
INTERNET
TechSpot

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal will complete if it shows bot-counting method, challenges CEO to debate

What just happened? Elon Musk says his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could still go through, on the condition that Twitter shows exactly how it counts the number of fake accounts on the platform. The Tesla boss has long insisted that the company lies about the number of bots on the site, and he is now challenging CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate" on the issue.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Techk

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

imaartificialint

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?

Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechSpot

pman5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices

Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. , you can use the and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of , the app that inspired Apple’s in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Loongflix

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

Lebza

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
WORLD
TechSpot

TechSpot

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy