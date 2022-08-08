York, PA — A much anticipated meeting between Senator Doug Mastriano and the January 6th committee provided very few details. The conversation ended before it really began. In fact, the virtual meeting lasted less than 15 minutes with the Republican nominee for Governor refusing to testify. Apparently, not much substance came out of the meeting with Mastriano's attorney threatening legal action in the near future.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO