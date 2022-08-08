Read full article on original website
Back to College Tips with one Local School
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Many colleges and universities across the country are reopening their doors after summer break. Orientation days, public health concerns, and wondering about fitting in, can weigh heavy on the minds of students and parents. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spoke with King's College and shares advice...
Mastriano cuts short Jan 6th interview, promises legal action
York, PA — A much anticipated meeting between Senator Doug Mastriano and the January 6th committee provided very few details. The conversation ended before it really began. In fact, the virtual meeting lasted less than 15 minutes with the Republican nominee for Governor refusing to testify. Apparently, not much substance came out of the meeting with Mastriano's attorney threatening legal action in the near future.
Man sentenced for making false statements when purchasing 18 guns
PA (WOLF) — A Harrisburg man was sentenced to five years probation for making false statements when purchasing multiple firearms in three Pennsylvania counties. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Eseyuiel Caraballo previously admitted to making false statements when he purchased or attempted to purchase 18 firearms at various stores in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Schuylkill Counties between March 2017 and August 2018.
Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging Utah police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito's family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
Wilkes-Barre City Controller charged with animal cruelty
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police have filed animal cruelty charges against Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder. According to police, charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of cruelty to animals gave been filed on Snyder after viewing a video taken by a witness who told them the alleged abuse often happens while the dogs are walked.
