abc12.com
$1.6M in FEMA funds aid in Sanford Village park restoration
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In the Village of Sanford, progress is being made with $1.6 million in FEMA funds the community recently received. And this time next year, they say, kids will be playing at the ball park that was leveled in the historic dam failure and flood of 2020.
Contractor gets $17.8M contract for Flint service line work with deadlines looming
FLINT, MI -- The city has secured a contractor to tackle a mountain of unfinished lawn, driveway and sidewalk restorations where water service lines have been dug up since the program started more than six years ago. What it’s running out of is time, and what it doesn’t know is...
WNEM
Sanford using federal funds to help in flood recovery
Here is a look at the top stories we are following. - The Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw unemployment office as she hopes to fix issues the agency has faced since the beginning of the pandemic. TV5 News Update- Tuesday...
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
wsgw.com
Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday
The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
wsgw.com
New 911 Technology Comes to Gratiot County
Gratiot County is implementing new technology to aid first responders during 9-1-1 calls. The software program, called Prepared Live, will allow callers to livestream video to the Gratiot County Central Dispatch Authority. It will also allow callers to send multimedia and give central dispatch GPS coordinates from mobile callers in real time. Central dispatch officials say the technology will help emergency personnel respond to situations more effectively. Gratiot County is one of only 100 public safety agencies around the country to receive the program.
Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools
OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers
There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected. Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool. “The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a...
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments
A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
wsgw.com
SVSU Names 5th President
George Grant Jr. (source: Saginaw Valley State University) The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control has selected George Grant Jr. as the institution’s fifth president. He succeeds Donald Bachand, who is retiring after serving since 2014. Grant is chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks and previously worked at Grand...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Deputies on scene of accident in Shiawassee County
Shiawassee County deputies are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Durand and Lennon Road.
Police seize guns from teens who attended massive rural Michigan party promoted on TikTok
WELLS TWP, MI — A party advertised on TikTok that drew as many as 1,000 people to rural Tuscola County has resulted in police seizing three handguns from three teen attendees. The party, dubbed “Project X 2.0,” took place Friday, Aug. 5, on property in the 200 block of...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
