ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

$1.6M in FEMA funds aid in Sanford Village park restoration

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In the Village of Sanford, progress is being made with $1.6 million in FEMA funds the community recently received. And this time next year, they say, kids will be playing at the ball park that was leveled in the historic dam failure and flood of 2020.
SANFORD, MI
WNEM

Sanford using federal funds to help in flood recovery

Here is a look at the top stories we are following. - The Director of the State of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale is visiting the Saginaw unemployment office as she hopes to fix issues the agency has faced since the beginning of the pandemic. TV5 News Update- Tuesday...
SANFORD, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sanford, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Sanford, MI
Government
wsgw.com

Kindergarten Immunizations Available in Bay County Tuesday

The Bay County Health Department (BCHD) will be providing vaccinations and important health screenings for kindergarten-aged children at the Bay County Health Department in downtown Bay City Tuesday, August 9 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. The department will offer immunizations, lead testing, and hearing and vision testing. Immunizations and lead...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
wsgw.com

New 911 Technology Comes to Gratiot County

Gratiot County is implementing new technology to aid first responders during 9-1-1 calls. The software program, called Prepared Live, will allow callers to livestream video to the Gratiot County Central Dispatch Authority. It will also allow callers to send multimedia and give central dispatch GPS coordinates from mobile callers in real time. Central dispatch officials say the technology will help emergency personnel respond to situations more effectively. Gratiot County is one of only 100 public safety agencies around the country to receive the program.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
ELSIE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restoration#Urban Construction
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lightning in Clare injures one, damagesapartments

A 1:50 pm lightning strike that hit a tree on May Street in front of the 205 Apartment Building destroyed the tree and blew debris all over the site, blew multiple windows in and even blew a hole in an apartment wall, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said. The occupant...
CLARE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
wsgw.com

SVSU Names 5th President

George Grant Jr. (source: Saginaw Valley State University) The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control has selected George Grant Jr. as the institution’s fifth president. He succeeds Donald Bachand, who is retiring after serving since 2014. Grant is chancellor of Pennsylvania State University-Berks and previously worked at Grand...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy