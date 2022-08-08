IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Steven R. Lusk, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Steven R. Lusk, Jr., c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A., P.O. Box 1905, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before November 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 11th day of August, 2022. Steven R. Lusk, Jr., Executor c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A. P.O. Box 1905 Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-587-7000 23-26e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO