Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamount Football 2022 Fall Update – Wed., Aug. 10
Cullowhee, N.C. – Catamount football continued its preseason practice on Wednesday morning, holding its first session in full pads on the turf at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium. The squad worked out for just over two hours through 26 total periods including individual position, unit, and team...
AthlonSports.com
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
Asheville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Asheville. The Pisgah High School football team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on August 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Pisgah High School football team will have a game with T.C. Roberson High School on August 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
catamountsports.com
Women’s Golf, Courtney Gunter Release 2022-23 Schedule
Cullowhee, N.C. – Nine scheduled tournaments including four in the fall semester and five spanning the spring, culminating with the 2023 Southern Conference Women's Golf Championship comprise Western Carolina's 2022-23 women's golf schedule released today by head coach Courtney Gunter. The Catamounts open the season in mid-September in Cincinnati,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
catamountsports.com
Tim Eckberg, WCU Men’s Golf Adds Four for 2022-23
Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina head men's golf coach Tim Eckberg has added four transfers to the Catamount roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Adam Hooker (Lebanon, Va. / High Point Univ.), Pablo Hernandez (Madrid, Spain / Missouri Valley College), Josh Lendach (Raleigh, N.C. / Univ. of Cincinnati), and Ryan Thomas (Launceston, Tasmania, Australia / Indian Hills CC) each join the Catamount roster.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lodging
Indigo Road Hospitality Group Acquires Snowbird Mountain Lodge
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG) has acquired Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, North Carolina, and assumed management of the property. IRHG partnered with Madison Capital Group, LLC, a private investment and advisory firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, and JPW Development, a private real estate firm based in Asheville, North Carolina, specializing in the acquisition, renovation, and preservation of historic properties. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
South Carolina city installs amber lights to combat goose poop problem
City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park. City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
my40.tv
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC
Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
bpr.org
Novant offer for Mission matched HCA bid, former top exec says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
Sylva Herald
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Steven R. Lusk, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Steven R. Lusk, Jr., c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A., P.O. Box 1905, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before November 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 11th day of August, 2022. Steven R. Lusk, Jr., Executor c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A. P.O. Box 1905 Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-587-7000 23-26e.
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon International Equestrian Center set to host inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival
MILL SPRING – This Labor Day weekend, Tryon International Equestrian Center will be hosting the inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival. Bluegrass, Americana and roots music artists from around the country are set to perform at this three-day event that will honor the life and legacy of the legendary Earl Scruggs.
Comments / 0