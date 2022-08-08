ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Man found shot dead inside Alabama home, investigation ongoing

By Elizabeth White
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhJFt_0h9e8YYT00

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning.

GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Once inside, investigators located the victim, Terrence Melton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced Melton dead on the scene.

Right now Sheriff Jones is not commenting on if they have a person of interest or not. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
Americus, GA
Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Americus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
WALB 10

Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Domestic violence at center of latest Georgia and Alabama murders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As police investigate this latest killing in Columbus and Opelika, authorities look for answers in the death of a 33-year-old man killed by someone he knew. One local official is reminding the public about domestic violence resources. Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jones
WTVM

Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Late night shooting on Buena Vista Rd. leaves one dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a late night shooting that left one woman dead and another woman in a coma. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. The victim is 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels, she received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
ARLINGTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dead Inside#Violent Crime#Gbi#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
wfxl.com

Death investigation underway after body found in Albany

An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
AMERICUS, GA
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wrbl.com

Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy