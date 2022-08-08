ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s largest Pacific Islander communities is holding a cultural celebration this week at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. This is the first Samoan Heritage Week since 2016 hosted by the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii. Through Thursday, the public can come out for sports competitions, entertainment, activities and local food.
KITV.com

Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs. New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The law should make it easier for the Department of...
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
tourcounsel.com

Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)

Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of ​​Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
