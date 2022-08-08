Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2021 saw fewer Hawaii gun registrations, but sales could spike following SCOTUS ruling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer firearms were registered in Hawaii in 2021 than the previous year, according to the state attorney general. Officials reported more than 23,000 permit applications were processed statewide in 2021 — less than 2,800 registrations from 2020. That’s a nearly 11% decline. Of the applications...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts say
The city will reportedly take over Leahi Avenue in the Diamond Head area beginning Aug. 22, according to the owner of the private road. Daughter of murdered woman faces alleged killer in court, sharing new testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Moreira “Mo” Monsalve, a mother of three, disappeared eight...
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: With school back in session, here’s how to keep keiki healthy
Little League players show us the meaning of sportsmanship after a pitcher accidentally hits a batter in the head. Also, food and retail are coming to a new Night Market at Ala Moana. Sunrise Sports: Who's going to win states?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Rainbow Wahine gear up...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Experts hope to reach new segments of community with Novavax COVID jab
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new vaccine available for COVID. The state Health Department announced Novavax will soon be available in the islands. Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for Covid, Novavax is administered in two doses. It is available for individuals 18 and up, with the second dose to be administered three to eight weeks after the first.
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
Unlike your typical sand beach, Kauai's glass beach is full of millions of little sea glass that have washed up on shore.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s largest Pacific Islander communities is holding a cultural celebration this week at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park. This is the first Samoan Heritage Week since 2016 hosted by the American Samoan Government Office in Hawaii. Through Thursday, the public can come out for sports competitions, entertainment, activities and local food.
KITV.com
Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai
WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs. New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The law should make it easier for the Department of...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
tourcounsel.com
Haleakala National Park, Maui, Hawaii (with Map & Photos)
Haleakala National Park is a US national park located on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The territory of the National Park is conditionally divided into two parts: the top of the Haleakala crater with the territories adjacent to it and the coast of Kipahulu. In the coastal zone of the park, tourists are recommended to visit Hosmer Grove, where a huge number of rare plant species brought from different parts of the world are concentrated. Unlike the harsh western coast of Hawaii, the eastern coast captivates with its tropical nature. Here, our idea of Hawaii is confirmed by dense impenetrable jungle. Heliconias and bougainvilleas bloom, colorful wild orchids, ginger, balsam and anthurium. After a half-hour journey along the path through the jungle, the sound of water is heard more and more clearly. These are waterfalls of indescribable beauty, carefully hidden from view in the labyrinths of the tropical forest.
Hawaii set to get $78M to battle opioid crisis
The governor's office said Hawaii will receive $78 million in an opioid settlement.
