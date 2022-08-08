Read full article on original website
Related
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
cnycentral.com
From golf tournament to fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose of former Madison Co. prosecutor
TOWN OF NELSON, MADISON CO. — We are learning more about the overdose involving a former Madison County Assistant District attorney. CNYCentral obtained the police report involving the fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose of 44-year-old Bradley Moses and another man. It happened on July 30 at Moses' home in the Town of Nelson.
Two Teenagers Charged With Gang Assault in Utica
UTICA, NY – Two teenagers have been arrested for gang assault and one more is...
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
cnycentral.com
NYS, Park Police in Oswego County searching for stolen Parks and Recreation vehicle
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police along with the state Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreation maintenance vehicle they say was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the Town of Richland in Oswego County on Tuesday, August 9.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Man acquitted of Broome County Jail assault
Inmate David A. Coffey was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration, and 2nd Degree Assault after an incident that took place on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in the Broome County Jail. On Monday, August 1st, a jury found Coffey not guilty of
whcuradio.com
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
WKTV
Authorities investigating after female remains found in Morris
MORRIS, N.Y. -- The remains of a small-framed female were found last week in Morris and officials suspect foul play. The Otsego County district attorney tells NEWSChannel 2 that two people were out metal-detecting off a seasonal road and smelled something. The DA says it appears the remains have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police Arrest Parish Couple On Animal Cruelty Charges
PARISH, NY – Yesterday, Monday, August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, New York for four counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor.
cnycentral.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
whcuradio.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
informnny.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
WKTV
2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday. Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents. Police were told...
whcuradio.com
Suspects sought in alleged Ithaca gang assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for at least three people in an alleged gang assault. Police say it happened Friday evening shortly after 7:15. The victim told officers he was punched and kicked by three men, who had already left the scene before police arrived. There is no description of the suspects available.
whcuradio.com
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)
Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
Comments / 1