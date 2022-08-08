ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain possible, but cool weekend ahead

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will remain to the south of the New York and New Jersey region as milder temperatures will settle into the area. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the low to mid 80s in the suburbs.
NY, NJ weather forecast: Hot and humid, but cooling rain coming

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore as a cold front will slowly make its way into the New York and New Jersey region from the west. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday evening for the tri-state area. Folks can expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again Tuesday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 94 in the city, in the mid to upper 90s for inland areas, and in the upper 80s to near 90 for coastal spots.
Rock 104.1

How To Win Free Gas For A Year In New Jersey

As I write this on August 10th, the national average for gas sits at about $4.01. More specifically, New Jersey's average gas price is $4.24. While it is a big relief compared to $5.15 per gallon, I still consider these numbers to be extremely expensive. I don't know about you but my wallet is HURTING.
