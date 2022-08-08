Read full article on original website
Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
Child dies in accidental shooting in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A little girl died after an accidental shooting over the weekend in Macon. Police Chief Davine Beck said the shooting happened Saturday evening on East Street. Officers arrived at the home to find the four-year-old had been shot. She was taken to Noxubee General Hospital,...
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
Info released about Mantachie chase and arrest
MANTACHIE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with stealing a Mantachie police vehicle and leading law enforcement officers on a two-county chase. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened Saturday evening, Aug. 6 shortly before midnight. Mantachie police responded to a...
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
Monroe County Sheriff's Office makes history by opening up new training program
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Monroe County is making an effort to help train new part-time law enforcement officers. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department made history last week as its first class graduated from the program. The new training program is called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy, (MCSOTA)....
Police identify men arrested after bar shooting in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men opened fire toward each other following a bar fight in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the fight happened Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7 at Mike’s Bar and Grill. He said the fight spilled out into the parking lot where both men pulled...
Monroe County Schools have resource officers for all campuses
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County School District is ensuring safety both online and through school resource officers (SRO). Superintendent Chad O'Brian said all five campuses have SROs thanks to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. There was a point when one SRO covered two campuses; the school board wanted...
AG's Office explains dismissal against former Calhoun City police chief
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is no longer pursuing an embezzlement conviction against Calhoun City’s former police chief. Logan Reeves, a spokesman for State Auditor Shad White, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office dismissed charges against LaTana Williams. The state auditor accused Williams in...
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Boil water alert issued south of Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for some people south of Tremont. According to the Town of Tremont, the alert affects customers along Highway 23 from Horns Crossing Road to the Monroe County border. This does not affect town residents. The alert was issued after...
Tupelo police arrest two accused of having bombs
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A man and woman are in jail after police in Tupelo say they found them with bombs. Michael Aaron Dallas, 45, and Judith Nicole Marks, 43, are charged with possession of explosives. Captain Chuck McDougald said officers make the discovery Thursday afternoon while trying to...
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
Columbus school superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned effective immediately Tuesday evening, Aug. 9. The Board of Trustees unanimously accepted her resignation during a special-called meeting Tuesday evening. The Board did not provide reasoning behind her decision. District Attorney Chris Hemphill said the Board is...
Calhoun City boil water alert lifted
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) — People in Calhoun City are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before using it. Mayor Marshall Coleman issued the boil water alert Friday, Aug. 5 as a precaution after half the city lost water pressure overnight. The state will...
Starkville Board of Aldermen discusses pay increase for city employees
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- Many cities around Mississippi are finding themselves short of city workers. The Starkville Board of Aldermen discussed a pay increase for city employees during their last board meeting. One alderman said, "The city is hemorrhaging people” and that many are leaving the city. Mayor Lynn Spruill...
Murder suspect arrested after car chase
A Columbus man has been charged with murder in the July 9 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Willie Dickerson at a home on Swedenburg Circle. Freddie Williams, 38, was arrested Wednesday on Waterworks Road after he crashed his car attempting to elude law enforcement, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. Deputies...
