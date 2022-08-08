ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Flooding is very possible today

Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Remains found Saturday at Lake Mead may be from July 25 set

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Human remains found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend may actually be from the same set of bones discovered 12 days earlier, authorities said Tuesday. National Park Service officials said rangers were called Saturday to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona after skeletal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
airwaysmag.com

Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations

DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks.  The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Wfo Las Vegas Warnings#Advisories
963kklz.com

5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
PLANetizen

Las Vegas To Launch Vision Zero Initiative

Las Vegas has set a goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2050, according to an article by KTNV staff. The city is developing a Vision Zero initiative that will guide the implementation of policies to improve road safety. The city’s website calls the plan “a collaborative effort...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Crash involving ambulance blocks traffic near 215, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major crash blocked the intersection near the westbound exit of Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon. An ambulance was traveling on Jones responding to a call as a semi-tractor trailer was exiting the 215. The ambulance hit the semi as the semi was […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Summer heat cools luxury high-rise sales in Las Vegas

Las Vegas high-rise closings set an all-time record during the first six months of 2022 but the condo market — like in the single-family home segment — has slowed with higher interest rates and concerns about the economy. High-rise real estate agents hope that changes — with mortgage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

No injuries after CCSD bus catches on fire Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say there were no injuries after a Clark County School District bus caught on fire on Monday afternoon. According to Nevada State Police, the bus was traveling westbound on the 215, just west of Hualapai when it caught fire due to mechanical issues Monday about 12:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Police: 3 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of just a few minutes on Tuesday morning, three pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms. In one incident, the same driver is suspected of hitting and critically injuring two people within a mile...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy