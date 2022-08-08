Read full article on original website
Related
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ORGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Recap: Traeger Q2 Earnings
Traeger COOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Traeger missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $12.75 million from the same period last...
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
pulse2.com
Canoo (GOEV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — As of June 30, 2022, we had access of up to $250 million, including approximately $220 million of unused capacity on our SEPA facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
etfdailynews.com
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-1.19. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Comments / 0