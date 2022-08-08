ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise

The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Traeger Q2 Earnings

Traeger COOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Traeger missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $12.75 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Canoo (GOEV) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Canoo (GOEV) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — As of June 30, 2022, we had access of up to $250 million, including approximately $220 million of unused capacity on our SEPA facility, and cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights

EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 12.61%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-1.19. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

