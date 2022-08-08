Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant
COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin. The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023. "It all began from a college camaraderie...
coladaily.com
The Whig located downtown Columbia on Main Street to close after 17 years
The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
The Post and Courier
Columbia Devine Street spot going from retail to real estate; more hot chicken served up
COLUMBIA — A longtime retailer on Devine Street is close to closing, with a real estate company set to take over the space. Bohemian Home, a business that has sold furniture, clothes, wine, art and other eclectic items for 50 year will shut its doors by on Aug. 31 and is selling off its inventory.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
The Post and Courier
Roy's Grille in Lexington plans move to Irmo
Out with the fire. In with the smoke. Roy's Grille, a longtime Lexington spot that operates out of an Exxon gas station, will soon move to Irmo and fill the spot of the now-closed Fire and Spice. The restaurant has been located inside of the Lexington gas station for over seven years and it will soon move to 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo where Fire and Spice once sat, Roy's owner Chris Williams confirmed.
The Post and Courier
As number of smoke shops in Columbia rises, city considers restrictions
COLUMBIA — When Andrew Bagley opened Illuminati Smoke Shop in 2016, it was one of 10 stores selling vapes, hemp products and smoking tools in Columbia, he said. This year, it's closer to one of 30, he said. High profits and low barriers to entry have caused the boom...
thenewirmonews.com
Town’s penny tax submissions approved by county
The Town of Irmo was granted 9 improvements from the proposed ‘penny tax’ that voters will decide on in November. The Capital Project Sales Tax was passed by the Lexington County Council in July to fund roadway resurfacing and restorations throughout the county. Towns and municipalities in the...
Columbia Star
SCDOT discusses Leesburg Road widening project with CVANA
The Capitol View Area Neighbors Association (CVANA) heard a presentation from Travis Jolly, with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, on the widening of Leesburg Road at its monthly meeting Thursday, August 4. The project includes widening Leesburg Road from Patricia Drive to Lower Richland Boulevard to provide two travel...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WIS-TV
Lexington Two clear bag policy goes into effect next week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two will implement a clear bag rule for athletics events starting next Friday. The clear bag rule is similar to other Midlands districts and event venues. The district says this policy will be implemented to increase safety for fans, players, coaches, and...
West Columbia council to vote on new district map
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now West Columbia is looking at redrawing district lines. This comes after reviewing their latest data from the 2020 census. That means streets across West Columbia could be a part of new districts. That's if council adopts a redistricted map later this month. "Each...
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
WIS-TV
A Second Chance looks to Clear the Shelters in Clarendon County
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A Second Chance Animal Shelter is asking the community to help Clear the Shelters. The organization said it is the only shelter in Clarendon County and is currently filled with furry friends looking for a forever home. The shelter works in cooperation with the Clarendon County Animal Control and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department. Organizers said they have over 100 animals to potentially adopt.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
wach.com
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
A look inside Rosewood's new apartment building
COLUMBIA, Md. — After nearly a year of construction, final touches are being put on a new apartment complex at 2901 Rosewood Drive. The company in charge of the development is Cason Development Group. Frank Cason, president of the group, says the building has presented some unique challenges. "Every...
