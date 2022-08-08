DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."

