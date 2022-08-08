Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
orlandoweekly.com
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
click orlando
Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Arts Foundation Turtle Trail Adds Jules to the Roster in Flagler County
Flagler County, FL – Dedicating the newest member of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Turtle Trail to one of the world’s peskiest critters, the East Flagler Mosquito Control unveiled “Julius” to the world on Friday. Nestled next to the de facto trail head at Mala...
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
WATCH: Shark swims near unsuspecting Florida beachgoers
Beachgoers unknowingly had close encounters with a shark in the shallow waters of Daytona Beach this summer.
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
orlandoweekly.com
WESH
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
sltablet.com
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
floridaescape.com
Find Cheap Car Rentals In Orlando With EconomyBookings.com
If you’re looking for a reliable car rental service, make Economy Bookings your top choice. When you’re planning a trip to Orlando soon and eager to make your travels a convenient and hassle-free experience, the online car rental platform can provide a reliable selection of ideal yet cheap car rentals in Orlando to choose from for your next trip.
orlandomedicalnews.com
‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand
The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
flaglerlive.com
Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting
Where has the beach gone north of the Flagler Beach pier?. It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
fox35orlando.com
15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
