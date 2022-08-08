ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
DELAND, FL
Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
ORLANDO, FL
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant. The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday. "We have been...
DELAND, FL
Old Spanish Sugar Mill closing

An iconic Volusia County restaurant announced this week it will be shutting down. After 61 years in business, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill Restaurant at DeLeon Springs State Park is closing its doors in September. The restaurant has been letting guests cook up their own pancakes on individual tabletop griddles...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont

F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
CLERMONT, FL
Find Cheap Car Rentals In Orlando With EconomyBookings.com

If you’re looking for a reliable car rental service, make Economy Bookings your top choice. When you’re planning a trip to Orlando soon and eager to make your travels a convenient and hassle-free experience, the online car rental platform can provide a reliable selection of ideal yet cheap car rentals in Orlando to choose from for your next trip.
ORLANDO, FL
‘Transitional Care Unit’ opens at AdventHealth DeLand

The unit will serve patients as they transition from the hospital to home. DeLAND — AdventHealth DeLand has opened a skilled nursing unit within the hospital designed to help patients successfully transition home from the hospital. The 12-bed Transitional Care Unit (TCU) provides services and amenities including physical, occupational and speech therapy, a gymnasium and dining room.
DELAND, FL
Massive Erosion Strikes North and South of Pier; Flagler Beach Commission Calls Emergency Meeting

Where has the beach gone north of the Flagler Beach pier?. It was a familiar sight six years ago when Hurricane Matthew’s surge sheared off colossal segments of sand from Flagler’s shore. But there’s been no storms to do this to the beach from the Flagler Beach pier north, for several blocks. There’s been no tropical storm, no Nor’easter, no severe storms. Just tides. Now the beach is all but gone, leaving nothing between waves and cliffs at high tide.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
ORLANDO, FL

