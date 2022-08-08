Read full article on original website
Investigation: ETSU WBB coach misled university on his investigation of potential relationship between players
An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women’s basketball players found that East Tennessee State University’s head women’s basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision. ETSU released the investigation report to...
Science Hill to host college fair, informational meetings for juniors, seniors
The last two years of high school can be a very stressful and exciting time for students and families. Johnson City Schools will be offering information sessions next week to prepare students for their next steps after graduation. The Science Hill High School counselors will be hosting a Senior Conference...
Watch: Vols guard Edwards hosts first basketball camp
Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning. The 6-foot-3 freshman returned to Johnson City to host his first-ever basketball camp at Providence Academy. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville, where attended high school.
Quarles pleased with Bucs' efforts in Saturday scrimmage
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles saw plenty of positives during Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium. Even with running back Jacob Saylors, the 2022 Southern Conference preseason player of the year, out with a hamstring injury, the offense was still able to move the ball effectively and score 28 points. The defense was good fundamentally, making the tackles to hold down extra yardage.
Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
Skeen back to defend Tillinghast Invitational title
Jackson Skeen will begin the defense of his Tillinghast Invitational championship on Saturday morning, and he’ll have a lot of challengers trying to knock him off the throne. The 17th annual golf tournament gets underway at Johnson City Country Club at 8 a.m. and Skeen will be trying to...
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Bucs to unveil up-tempo offense in first preseason scrimmage
East Tennessee State wide receiver Will Huzzie says there will be less celebrating on the field this season. There won’t be any time for it. “There might not be any celebrations unless I’m in the end zone this year,” Huzzie says.
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school...
Christian group to host Back to School Bash as well as a crusade later this month
ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.
Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its August 11 board meeting.
Watch now: Central, Castlewood see good, bad in jamboree action
GLADE SPRING — Wise Central overcame a slow start Friday with some speedy backs to put up big points in a five-team football jamboree at Patrick Henry. Playing under a scrimmage format that gave each team 10 offensive plays, Central battled Lebanon to a scoreless tie before opening up its big-play attack on Castlewood with four touchdowns in a 24-6 win over the Blue Devils.
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
Connor McMillian: yard mower, baseball player, guitar player, electric lineman
KINGSPORT — Look, up in the sky. It's not a bird or a plane. But with due apologies to Superman, it is early Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and work-based learning student Connor McMillian. He is about 55 feet off the ground in an Appalachian Power Company "cherry picker" or boom lift.
Canter scores win No. 100 at Kingsport; VanDyke continues to roll
KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
'Meet the Reporter': Come with Rick Wagner to interview Connor McMillian
Rick Wagner is a reporter at Kingsport Times News. He focuses on covering all things education. He has been reporting for 34 years and has worked at Kingsport Times News since 2005. In this segment of "Meet the Reporter," Rick shows us the behind-the-scenes of interviewing a local.
Utsman, former Kingsport Speedway champ, dies
Larry Utsman, a member of the famed Bluff City racing family and former Kingsport Speedway champion, died Friday after complications from surgery. He was 75. He was a cousin to brothers Sherman, Layman, Cecil and John A. Utsman. Another cousin, Rick Utsman, still races occasionally on the local dirt tracks. Larry Utsman was best known for driving the No. 23 car in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and later Busch Series.
Lisa Tucker Clay
JONESBOROUGH - Lisa Tucker Clay, age 50, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. Lisa was devoted to her job as a caregiver at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living and as a massage therapist. She loved spending time with her family as well as her dogs.
