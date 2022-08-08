ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Investigation: ETSU WBB coach misled university on his investigation of potential relationship between players

An internal investigation into Title IX complaints from two former women’s basketball players found that East Tennessee State University’s head women’s basketball coach dismissed the two players for allegedly dating each other, and then misled the university to justify the decision. ETSU released the investigation report to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch: Vols guard Edwards hosts first basketball camp

Tennessee point guard B.J. Edwards was glad to be back where it began Saturday morning. The 6-foot-3 freshman returned to Johnson City to host his first-ever basketball camp at Providence Academy. Edwards grew up in Johnson City before moving to Knoxville, where attended high school.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Quarles pleased with Bucs' efforts in Saturday scrimmage

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles saw plenty of positives during Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium. Even with running back Jacob Saylors, the 2022 Southern Conference preseason player of the year, out with a hamstring injury, the offense was still able to move the ball effectively and score 28 points. The defense was good fundamentally, making the tackles to hold down extra yardage.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'

Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Skeen back to defend Tillinghast Invitational title

Jackson Skeen will begin the defense of his Tillinghast Invitational championship on Saturday morning, and he’ll have a lot of challengers trying to knock him off the throne. The 17th annual golf tournament gets underway at Johnson City Country Club at 8 a.m. and Skeen will be trying to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County BOE approves supply allotment

ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted to approve a budget amendment to allow for a supply allotment for instructional materials typically provided by parents. The board discussed the amendment at its August 11 board meeting.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Central, Castlewood see good, bad in jamboree action

GLADE SPRING — Wise Central overcame a slow start Friday with some speedy backs to put up big points in a five-team football jamboree at Patrick Henry. Playing under a scrimmage format that gave each team 10 offensive plays, Central battled Lebanon to a scoreless tie before opening up its big-play attack on Castlewood with four touchdowns in a 24-6 win over the Blue Devils.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Johnson City Press

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Canter scores win No. 100 at Kingsport; VanDyke continues to roll

KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Utsman, former Kingsport Speedway champ, dies

Larry Utsman, a member of the famed Bluff City racing family and former Kingsport Speedway champion, died Friday after complications from surgery. He was 75. He was a cousin to brothers Sherman, Layman, Cecil and John A. Utsman. Another cousin, Rick Utsman, still races occasionally on the local dirt tracks. Larry Utsman was best known for driving the No. 23 car in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and later Busch Series.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Lisa Tucker Clay

JONESBOROUGH - Lisa Tucker Clay, age 50, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. Lisa was devoted to her job as a caregiver at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living and as a massage therapist. She loved spending time with her family as well as her dogs.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

