Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO