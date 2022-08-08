Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Three projects currently underway at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”
wxxv25.com
Gulf Blue celebrates one year anniversary on the Gulf Coast
Gulf Blue celebrates its one-year anniversary. One year ago, the University of Southern Mississippi launched the Gulf Blue Initiative inside the historic Gulf and Ship Island building in Gulfport. In the last year, the program exceeded annual goals, collecting 45 applications from blue tech companies after only expecting 30. Companies...
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
wxxv25.com
Construction coming to Crawford Street in Biloxi
Construction will begin next week for Crawford Street in Biloxi. A public meeting was scheduled to discuss the pending construction on Crawford Street. The meeting discussed the impacts to residents, service providers, and responders. Replacements include the water, sewer, and drainage system. The work will be on Crawford Street between...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
WLOX
City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. The city is looking to spend about $1.4 million to add two more ramps and improve parking. “The more boardwalks, more access to the...
wxxv25.com
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier is in the works in Biloxi
Margaritaville is about to get a lot more fun with these new additions. If you have noticed some construction near Margaritaville, it’s because Paradise Pier is on its way. Paradise Pier will have three new attractions which will include an observation wheel, an arrow bar, and a roller coaster.
WLOX
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
wxxv25.com
Roosters once again patrolling Downtown Ocean Springs
Carl, the beloved rooster in Downtown Ocean Springs, has a few successors patrolling the streets and business owners are delighted to once again have roosters back in the area. This is Ricky the Rooster, he’s small, sweet, and loves carbs, according to Keri Hawkins, a waitress at Tom’s Extreme Pizzeria....
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said. They protected...
WDAM-TV
South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WLOX
5 Gulf Coast schools named Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated seven elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools (SoR) for the 2022-2023 school year, five of which are coast schools. North Bay Elementary and Waveland Elementary in the Bay Waveland School District, as well as Beach...
Stennis Space Center tests rocket engines that will be used in NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon
Later this month. the Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but our neighbors in Mississippi at Stennis Space Center are playing a huge part in the mission to the moon.
ourmshome.com
Calling Mississippi Artists to enter the Blue Moon Art contest
(Ocean Springs, MS) – The organizers of the Blue Moon Art Project contest are calling for Mississippi artists aged 21 or older to create a fun and contemporary canvas for a chance to win $2000 and be the feature of everything blue moon in the following year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
wxxv25.com
8/8 – The Chief’s “Strong Tropical Flow” Monday Morning Forecast
There is little change in thinking from the previous forecast concerning the overall trend of gradually increasing moisture, lift, and rain chances through Wednesday. The overall upper level pattern will see a disturbance gradually shift from the eastern Gulf into the central Gulf through the first half of the week. As this disturbance moves closer to the central Gulf coast, moisture flow will increase from near climatological normal. This will lead to an increased threat of some localized street flooding issues in low lying and poorly drained areas by Wednesday. Additionally, an astronomically higher tide range is in place this week, and this will lead to minor coastal flooding issues on south and east facing shores. This minor coastal flooding could exacerbate street flooding issues in low lying coastal areas as the heavier rainfall will be slower to drain. The primary area of concern will be in Hancock County this week. High temperatures will be near average today, and should start to trend slightly cooler than average by Wednesday due to expected increase in convective development.
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
