There is little change in thinking from the previous forecast concerning the overall trend of gradually increasing moisture, lift, and rain chances through Wednesday. The overall upper level pattern will see a disturbance gradually shift from the eastern Gulf into the central Gulf through the first half of the week. As this disturbance moves closer to the central Gulf coast, moisture flow will increase from near climatological normal. This will lead to an increased threat of some localized street flooding issues in low lying and poorly drained areas by Wednesday. Additionally, an astronomically higher tide range is in place this week, and this will lead to minor coastal flooding issues on south and east facing shores. This minor coastal flooding could exacerbate street flooding issues in low lying coastal areas as the heavier rainfall will be slower to drain. The primary area of concern will be in Hancock County this week. High temperatures will be near average today, and should start to trend slightly cooler than average by Wednesday due to expected increase in convective development.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO