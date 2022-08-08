ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working to identify the person possibly responsible for recent mail thefts around the area. Anyone with information regarding this truck or the person responsible is asked to call 864-984-4967. People can also leave tips...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC

