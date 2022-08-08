Read full article on original website
Related
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
Suspect hit Richland County deputy with car, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a teenage suspect hit one of his officers with a car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries, an incident he says shows the dangers of what his deputies face. A visibly frustrated Lott talked about the incident that...
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Forest Acres bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The female suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in Forest Acres has pled guilty and been sentenced in a Richland County court Tuesday morning. Daisy Ester Feliberty, 38, went before Judge Clifton Newman and pled guilty on one count of armed robbery and 6 counts of kidnapping, and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
Sheriff: Gunman who tried to kill Richland deputies had over 900 bullets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a man who fired an assault rifle at his officers last week had a written out plan on how to kill them and had a large supply of ammunition to accomplish his goal. Lott spoke Tuesday to give what he...
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, South Carolina police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
WIS-TV
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One stabbed at QT in Greenville
One person was injured during a stabbing Wednesday morning in Greenville.
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Some changes could be coming to Orangeburg's Public Safety Department
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is proposing some changes to its Department of Public Safety. The city administrator says the goal is to make the department more competitive for recruiting. One of the recommendations is hiring a battalion chief to oversee the fire service. “Our firefighters felt...
WIS-TV
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
abccolumbia.com
Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital. Columbia Police say Parker was...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for truck possibly connected to recent mail thefts
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are working to identify the person possibly responsible for recent mail thefts around the area. Anyone with information regarding this truck or the person responsible is asked to call 864-984-4967. People can also leave tips...
The Post and Courier
Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store
COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
Comments / 0