wpsdlocal6.com
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
(CNN) — Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for. "He was a hero,"...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear: FEMA has to 'get it right' in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear's comments...
KMOV
Federal disaster area declared for parts of St. Louis region due to flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area. Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to...
Biden approves Missouri governor's request for federal assistance after flooding
President Joe Biden signed off on federal assistance that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested last week to assist the St. Louis region amid historical flooding.
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
Spire suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for customers affected by flash flooding
ST. LOUIS — Spire is voluntary suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for St. Louis and St. Charles area customers who were impacted by recent flash flooding, the natural gas utility announced Tuesday. There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers. In addition, Spire said it was...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state's office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational...
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Iconic butter-cow to be unveiled Wednesday ahead of Illinois State Fair opening
SPRINGFIELD, KY — The unveiling of a beautifully sculpted butter-cow and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting are all that remains on the agenda before Thursday's opening of the popular Illinois State Fair. This year's iconic 500 pound "butter cow" will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon inside of the old Dairy building. If...
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds
You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.
