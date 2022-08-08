ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear: FEMA has to 'get it right' in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he'll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear's comments...
KENTUCKY STATE
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state's office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational...
MISSOURI STATE
Person
Joe Biden
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
KENTUCKY STATE
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

