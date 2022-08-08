Read full article on original website
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Moves On Sunday
Braves: "The #Braves today recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa to Atlanta, selected C Chadwick Tromp to the major league roster, and optioned RHP Ian Anderson and OF Guillermo Heredia to Triple-A Gwinnett." The Braves are currently in the middle of a very solid season. They are 64-46 in the 110 games...
Jacob deGrom reacts to 'emotional' Citi Field return
Jacob deGrom was as dominant as can be in his much-anticipated return to Citi Field on Sunday, pitching at home for the first time in over a year.
Taveras career-high 5 RBIs, Rangers beat Astros 8-4 in 10
HOUSTON (AP) — Leody Taveras drove in a career-high five runs, including a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run 10th inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-4 on Wednesday night. Marcus Semien hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off Phil Maton (0-2) to put Texas ahead 4-3 in the 10th and Corey Seager followed with an RBI single. The Rangers loaded the bases again on a single by Adolis García, and two batters later, Taveras cleared them with a drive into the right-center gap. Taveras also had a sacrifice fly in the sixth and an RBI triple in the fourth off Justin Verlander.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A
Baty, 22, has crushed 19 home runs this year at Binghamton, the same amount he had in his entire minor league career coming into this season. In 340 at-bats with Binghamton, Baty also had a .950 OPS (.312/.406/.544 triple slash). Triple-A Syracuse will now showcase the Mets top two prospects...
Yardbarker
Kyle Muller returns to action for Gwinnett, is Atlanta the next stop?
The Braves could have a spot in their rotation open up soon. Ian Anderson was recently optioned to Gwinnett, and Jake Odorizzi didn’t look particularly promising in his first outing in a Braves uniform. Ideally, one of them will be the answer to the team’s final rotation spot, but Atlanta could turn to Kyle Muller if both of them continue to struggle. The 6’7″ left-hander returned to the mound on Saturday for the Stripers.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
Silver Lake Buying Endeavor’s Minor League Baseball Teams
Click here to read the full article. Silver Lake is buying Endeavor’s recently assembled clutch of minor league baseball teams, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday. The private equity giant will pay $280 million for Endeavor’s 10 minor league ballclubs, which are being sold less than a year after Endeavor began assembling its baseball portfolio. Publicly traded Endeavor bought six clubs for an undisclosed price in December, then added three more clubs this spring for $47 million before spending another $17 million on a tenth team. The baseball properties, named Diamond Baseball Holdings, were an expansion of Endeavor’s burgeoning sports portfolio,...
