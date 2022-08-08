Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
WSAZ
Charleston begins West Side light revitalization project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it is breweries, restaurants or boutiques, more small businesses are starting to call Elk City on Charleston’s West Side home. Gayle Manchin with the Appalachian Regional Commission said their organization has been helping with a project to bring Elk City’s public space to life.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Metro News
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston art office inviting public to help with new Appalachian Power Park mural
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Office of Public Art is inviting baseball fans to help with a new mural honoring a West Virginia baseball legend. The mural at Appalachian Power Park will pay tribute to Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a male league. Stone, who was born in Bluefield, played two seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs, both of the Negro American League.
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
wchsnetwork.com
Summer construction projects winding down for Kanawha County Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the summer winds down and students get ready to head back to the classroom in Kanawha County, officials with the school district say most construction projects will be ‘substantially complete’ in time for the school year. Andrew Crawford, Executive Director of Facilities and...
wchsnetwork.com
Pickleball coming to Shawnee Sports Complex as officials break ground on facility
DUNBAR, W.Va. — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States continues to grow in Kanawha County — pickleball. The groundbreaking for a new pickleball facility featuring eight lighted regulation-size courts at the Shawnee Sports Complex took place Tuesday. Officials with the complex and the Kanawha County Commission hope to have the courts open by the end of September.
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha City building damaged by fire, demolition to take place
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A building along MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City is set to be torn down after a Tuesday morning fire. The blaze, which broke out shortly before 10 a.m., occurred in a vacant two-story building located between the former Hooter’s restaurant and Captain D’s. Heavy...
Three $20,000 scholarships to be given to West Virginia students
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put towards their education. State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes. In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives […]
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Residents concerned after another shooting on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An early morning shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday sent a teenager to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenue. Several neighbors in the area are now expressing their concerns about violence in the area. Kanawha Metro says that the juvenile was shot […]
