WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler spills metal load, I-10 eastbound lanes moving slowly
Big changes are on the way for the Jones park area in Gulfport. After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a malfunction. Three-way stop a possibility along Beach Blvd in Waveland. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT. |. A...
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
wxxv25.com
Construction coming to Crawford Street in Biloxi
Construction will begin next week for Crawford Street in Biloxi. A public meeting was scheduled to discuss the pending construction on Crawford Street. The meeting discussed the impacts to residents, service providers, and responders. Replacements include the water, sewer, and drainage system. The work will be on Crawford Street between...
WLOX
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave
Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
desotocountynews.com
Best Looking Cruiser Contest photo revealed
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is proud to present this year’s submission for the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”. This year’s submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sergeant Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
wxxv25.com
Power outage causes problems after tow truck hits utility pole on HWY 49
A power outage caused some chaos for commuters in Gulfport this morning. A tow truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of Highway 49 and Creosote Road, causing a power outage at nearby businesses. Gulfport police directed traffic and broke up a fight caused by road rage. No one...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
wxxv25.com
Waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs
A waterspout formed on East Beach in Ocean Springs today, causing the Ocean Springs School District to activate its shelter in place protocol. Jackson County Emergency Management Manager Earl Etheridge says the spout quickly dissipated when it hit land, falling apart near the Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Lab.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
wxxv25.com
Three projects currently underway at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Police identify suspects in theft of Miner’s Toy Store statue
Ocean Springs police have identified two people suspected of stealing the Miner’s Toy Store Statue. Police say David and Katja Malin are wanted for grand larceny in the theft of the statue which was recovered in pieces at two scrap yards on the Coast over the weekend. The statue...
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
